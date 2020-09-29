New Jersey man accuses Judge Andrew Napolitano of forcing him to engage in “bizarre sex act”

For the second time this month, a man has sued Fox News analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano for sexual misconduct, accusing the judge of forcing him to engage in a “bizarre sex act.”

James Kruzelnick filed a lawsuit on Monday in New Jersey Superior Court claiming that he met Napolitano while working as a waiter at the Mohawk House restaurant in Sparta. He claimed the analyst pursued him and groped him in the men’s bathroom.

Kruzelnick claims he wanted to keep the friendship with the judge strictly platonic. But he was also “flattered by the fact that Napolitano, a famous television personality, was interested in spending time with him,” according to the lawsuit.

On Sept. 6, 2015, Kruzelnick visited Napolitano’s home, at which point, the judge asked him to engage in daddy-son role-play.

He alleges Napolitano entered the living room with his pants down and asked him to begin spanking him on the buttocks while the judge masturbated. When Kruzelnick said he wasn’t into the “sex game,” Napolitano insisted, telling him, “Just fucking do it!”

Napolitano then demanded that Kruzelnick call him ‘son’ while playing the role of ‘daddy,’ and Kruzelnick complied with his requests, reports the New York Daily News.

After that encounter, Napolitano allegedly promised to use his influence to help Kruzelnick resolve ongoing legal problems related to discrimination he was experiencing at work, and criminal charges that his brother was facing.

“I have fixed cases, and I have gotten people off. I have sent people away,” Napolitano said, according to the Kruzelnick’s complaint.

Kruzelnick claims in the lawsuit that Napolitano continued to “exert severe psychological domination and control” over him.

One night, he and a Fox News intern allegedly went to Napolitano’s house. Kruzelnick was provided with a drink, and began to feel woozy within 10 to 15 minutes of consuming the beverage.

He claims he woke up later in Napolitano’s bed, with blurred memories of engaging in a sexual threesome with Napolitano and the Fox News intern.

He also claims that, during his last encounter with Napolitano, on Aug. 6, 2017, the judge attempted to rape him, according to the lawsuit, which seeks $15 million in damages for sexual abuse, assault and battery and other claims.

See also: Anti-LGBTQ Jerry Falwell, Jr. resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal with younger man

Kruzelnick is the second man to accuse Napolitano of sexual misconduct recently. Earlier this month, a South Carolina man, Charles Corbishley, claimed the judge forced him to perform a sexual act on him while he was presiding over the young man’s trial on arson charges in the 1980s. Napolitano served as a New Jersey Superior Court judge from 1987 to 1995.

Both men are represented by the law firm Joseph & Norinsberg. Napolitano’s lawyers claim both sets of allegations are false.

“These allegations are total fiction, and Judge Napolitano unequivocally denies them,” Napolitano’s attorney, Tom Clare, told the Daily News. “This copycat lawsuit, filed and promoted publicly by the same lawyers representing career criminal Charles Corbishley, is nothing more than a pile-on attempt to smear Judge Napolitano for their own financial gain.

“We will defeat these false allegations in court and look forward to exposing this continuing attempt to abuse our court system to smear a highly respected former public servant.”

Fox News stood by Napolitano after the initial accusations by Corbishley emerged, saying in a statement: “Judge Napolitano has assured us in the strongest possible terms that these allegations are false and he will fight them aggressively in court.”