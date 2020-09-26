Metro Weekly
Home / News + Politics / Nation / Trump selects social conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court seat

Trump selects social conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court seat

The 48-year old appeals judge is on record criticizing courts for ruling in favor of marriage equality and transgender rights

By on September 25, 2020

Leave a Comment:

Related Items

Support Metro Weekly's

LGBTQ Journalism

For as Little as $1.15 a Week

Like What You're Reading?

Get Metro Weekly's Daily Email