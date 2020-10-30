LULAC Lambda to offer $1,000 scholarships to LGBTQ Latinx students

LULAC Lambda is inviting current and future college LGBTQ Latinx students in the District of Columbia to apply for its 2021 scholarship.

As a D.C.-based LGBTQ council affiliated with the League of United Latin American Citizens, LULAC Lambda has, for the past three years, awarded more than one $1,000 scholarship to District of Columbia graduating Latinx high school seniors or college students pursuing a bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree.

“The scholarship committee will look at academic performance as well as the student’s work in social justice and community service accomplishments in the Latinx and/or LGBTQ community,” Bri Perez-Brennan, vice president of LULAC Lambda, said in a statement. “We hope our $1,000 scholarship helps District of Columbia students achieve their dream.”

Applications for the scholarship, which is made possible due to a generous grant from BHT Foundation, will be accepted starting on Nov. 1, 2020 and must be submitted no later than Jan. 10, 2021. Applicants must have a 2.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale, and be enrolled at a District of Columbia high school, college or university.

Finalists will be interviewed in February, with winners notified in March. Checks will be presented in April, though what form the presentation will take will depend on what social distancing restrictions are in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“LULAC Lambda is grateful to those who have donated in order to provide us with enough resources to continue our scholarship program for a fourth year,” Erik Rodriquez, president of LULAC Lambda, said in a statement. “We want thank our members and allies who support our fundraisers and a special thank you to BHT Foundation for their partnership and generous support of our scholarship

program. Our community is coming together to help invest in our youth.”

For more information on LULAC Lambda’s scholarship, visit www.lulaclambda.org/scholarship. To apply, visit bit.ly/LatinxScholarship.

Read more:

Salt Lake City man charged with raping lesbian has been released on bail

Texas social workers will no longer be allowed to turn away LGBTQ clients

State Department drops opposition to recognizing gay couples’ children as U.S. citizens