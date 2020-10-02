Norfolk photographer drops challenge to Virginia’s LGBTQ nondiscrimination law

Earlier this week, Herring’s lawyers agreed to drop the lawsuit voluntarily, on the grounds that their client “had an opportunity arise that he could not pass up that will likely require him to move to another state,” attorney Jon Scruggs told The Virginian-Pilot in an email.

The lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning Herring could revive it if he ever chooses to move back to the commonwealth.

As written, the Virginia Values Act prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in public and private employment, housing, credit, and public accommodations, which include businesses providing goods and services.

However, Alliance Defending Freedom — which represented a baker in Colorado who refused to bake cakes for a same-sex wedding — is determined to challenge any laws that promote LGBTQ rights without providing significant carve-outs or exemptions for those with sincerely held religious beliefs.

Even as Herring dropped his lawsuit, ADF has found two new clients happy to challenge the law. The first client, Bob Updegrove, who is also a photographer, filed suit in federal court alleging the law violates his religious beliefs by compelling him to shoot same-sex weddings.

The second client, a nondenominational church, filed suit in Loudoun County Circuit Court, claiming the law will force its leaders to hire LGBTQ employees, whose identities or lifestyles run counter to the church’s teachings on same-sex marriage, reports the Associated Press.

“Alliance Defending Freedom will continue to defend against unjust laws,” Scruggs told The Virginian-Pilot in his email, referring to the two new lawsuits.