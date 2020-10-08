The Magazine: Peppermint

“Known as New York’s sweetest diva, Peppermint really can turn the world on with her smile and her talent,” writes André Hereford of the RuPaul’s Drag Race sensation who went on to become a Broadway ingenue by starring in the hit Head Over Heels.

“Peppermint has also been highly visible sharing her wisdom in a more serious light,” he adds, “as an activist for trans awareness and racial justice. In the wake of weeks of protest sparked by the killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, she and Bob the Drag Queen were handed the reins to NYC Pride’s centerstage event to host a Black Queer Town Hall.”

His conversation with Miss Peppermint, whose new recording A Girl Like Me drops next week, is entertaining, enlightening, and fully unique in the Metro Weekly tradition.

John Riley reports on the dangerous call by ultra-conservative Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito to overturn marriage equality, and take a look at Social Distance, a unique new Netflix series from the people behind Orange Is the New Black. We also give you the lowdown on this weekend’s revolutionary Capital Pride “Out Brigade,” and let you know how you can join in on the fun!

This week’s Savor dives headfirst into the joys of Maple Bourbon Bacon Jam, four words that bring utter joy to our tastebuds, and calls your attention to the Just Rewards of the Knightbridge Restaurant Group. Finally, we prepare you for a virtual culinary celebration at the upcoming Smithsonian Food History Weekend.

Spotlight offers a ton of recommendations — everything from four chilling horror films from The Blumhouse Group to Woolly Mammoth’s Human Resources. Gallery, meanwhile, samples a compelling new exhibit at The Athenaeum.

Over in reviews, André weighs in on Netflix’s The Forty-Year-Old Version, while Sean Maunier gets his disco balls in an ecstatic spin over Róisín Murphy‘s newest solo album. RetroScene revisits the year 2003 and emerges with a shot of Speaker Nancy Pelosi looking as radiant then as she does now.

