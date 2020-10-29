The Magazine: We Endorse Joe Biden for President

“To say Donald Trump is unqualified and undeserving of the honor of serving as president of the United States is the understatement of the century. He was unfit, intellectually and temperamentally, in 2016, and has spent the past three years and 10 months proving his critics right.”

So begins our official call to vote Donald Trump out of the office of the U.S. Presidency and Joe Biden into the Oval Office. Call it a return to sanity.

There is absolutely no question Biden will be a better leader for our ENTIRE country. He is “a fundamentally decent person with empathy in spades…. Politics is not about the egos of petulant presidents with hair-trigger tempers sending out late-night tweets. It is about real people, with real problems, who are looking to the government to make their lives easier. In his heart and at his core, Joe Biden understands this.”

From an LGBTQ perspective, “whatever policy disagreements some of us may have with Biden, LGBTQ people will not have to worry about a Biden-Harris administration betraying them or negotiating away their rights. The former vice president has been a loyal and consistent ally and deserves to be rewarded for his loyalty with our votes.”

You can jump to the full endorsement here. It’s followed by two opinion pieces, one by our newest contributor to Metro Weekly, Riley Gillis, who looks at the upcoming election through the eyes of a first-time voter, and our friend Charlotte Clymer, who puts forth a potent commentary on the (some might say unjust) confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Last weekend, we put out a call for a community forum. Dozens responded to our query. The result is an expanded, 20-page special section that provides insight into how people are feeling about Tuesday’s upcoming election, as well as a few other vital topics. We’ll be doing more of these Forums in the coming months and welcome all opinions and participants. If you would like to be included, please sign up for our emails here.

Also in this week’s issue, Doug Rule talks to the Boulet Brothers to find out what makes their particular brand of drag so unique, André Hereford speaks to GALA Hispanic Theatre’s Rebecca Medrano, as the venue becomes the first theater in D.C. to open its doors to audiences and mount a fully staged production, and Craig Bowman offers up a trio of cocktails — Red, White, and Blue — to either celebrate or drown your sorrows with on Election Night. (Don’t forget to vote before you start drinking!)

We have all the details you need on the annual Food & Friends Slice of Life Pie Sale, a limitless brunch at Proper 21K, upcoming performances from Jane Franklin Dance, a very blue experience at ArTecHouse, and, for those in the mood for a little Halloween terror, details on the outdoor Maryland fright-fest quaintly known as Field of Screams.

Our reviews this week include the wonderful and hilarious Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Hulu’s horror spoof, Bad Hair. Finally, take a trip down Halloween past with four pages of RetroScene Halloweens at a crypt-full of LGBTQ bars, from 2001 to the present.

