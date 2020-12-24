Kathy Griffin shades ex-NFL player’s Trump-supporting gay son on Twitter

In a slightly unhinged video posted to his Twitter last week, NFL icon Herschel Walker’s son Christian went on a rant claiming President Trump won the election. His antics have attracted the attention of over 146k followers on Twitter and 365k followers on TikTok, with one of his most recent tweets proclaiming he is a “truthful America loving patriot.”

Walker recently led a Gays for Trump March in West Hollywood in October, and the bulk of his online content revolves around his support for the president. His father, Herschel, a decorated Pro Bowler during his time in the NFL, has also been an outspoken supporter of Trump’s. In August, the senior Walker defended the president from charges of racism during a primetime address at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

According to the Netline, “Christian has gained a massive following on social media for being a ‘Free-Speech Radicalist.'” He also had success as a cheerleader, leading the Spirit of Texas Royalty to a first-place finish at the World Championship of All-Star Cheerleading in 2016.

In a video posted to his Twitter last week, Walker said, “This isn’t over yet. That boisterous nasty spirit … that braggadocious spirit thinking you’ve won. I would take it down.”

In response, longtime LGBTQ ally and “gay icon” Kathy Griffin took to Twitter to throw delicious shade at Walker, invoking the names of three other allies to the queer community to take Walker to task for his delusional statements. She writes, “Me calling Gaga, Bette and Beyoncé… ‘Ladies, how could we let this happen? HOW?'”

Me calling Gaga, Bette and Beyoncé…

“Ladies, how could we let this happen? HOW?” https://t.co/dFTtQLnY9P — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 16, 2020

