Anti-gay preacher: God let Trump lose because he’s too pro-gay

Donald Trump left office earlier this month after an estimated 181 attacks on LGBTQ people during his time as president.

He arguably led one of the most anti-LGBTQ administrations in recent history, including banning transgender people from the military, arguing that it should be legal to discriminate against LGBTQ people, and trying to prevent the children of same-sex parents from having U.S. citizenship.

Which makes homophobic preacher Scott Lively’s latest claim about Trump’s election loss all the more absurd.

Lively, whose past rants include claiming that the LGBTQ movement is built on pedophilia and that gay men were the leaders of the Nazis in Germany, is claiming that Trump lost the presidential election because he was too pro-gay. What?

The Advocate reports that Lively made the claim during a recent edition of his “Swamp Rangers” online show, telling his cohost that Trump took the right stance on every issue “except on the homosexual issue, which I think is his biggest mistake” and “the reason why he lost the election.”

“He defied God on a fundamental tenet of the Bible and never repented of it,” Lively said. “If Donald Trump was, as I believe, God’s man in the White House for four years, why did God not preserve it? Because if God had given him favor, nothing that mankind could have done could have removed him from that office.

“And yet the one thing that he did during that time that would virtually guarantee God’s favor being removed was to put his own personal stamp of approval on behavior that God condemns in the harshest possible terms in the Bible, which is specifically male homosexuality.”

Lively noted the former president’s support of former ambassador to Germany and Trump lapdog Richard Grenell, a gay man who also briefly served as acting director of national intelligence.

“Trump fully endorsed and backed and applauded Grenell…an outspoken advocate for the central doctrine of the progressive movement, which is queer theory,” Lively said.

Grenell’s biggest achievement while serving under Trump — other than being called a “vain narcissistic person” by German and American officials — was launching a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality by pressuring countries to remove any laws that criminalized same-sex sexual relations.

The much touted plan was often held up as evidence of Donald Trump’s pro-gay views, despite the former president seemingly not even being aware of it in the days after it was announced.

It was later declared a “shame” and “smoke and mirrors” by LGBTQ organizations and human rights activists who said the campaign had achieved zero visible accomplishments.

Lively finished his curious examination of Trump’s loss by telling the twice-impeached former president to “first apologize to God for defying His command and then, at minimum, pivot to a ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ philosophy,” referencing a military policy, removed in 2010, that allowed LGBTQ people to serve as long as they weren’t open about their sexuality or gender identity.

Presumably meaning that LGBTQ people should stay closeted, Lively called it “the only workable compromise between the secular society and the MAGA millions who rightfully insist that Christian family values and traditions MUST be protected for the survival of not just our nation, but humanity.”

No stranger to anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, Lively said in 2016 that he hoped then-candidate Trump would enact Russian-style anti-LGBTQ laws “and invite the church to come back in and guide the culture, like Putin did.”

In 2017, after Trump took office, Lively said he hoped Trump would pursue “separation of LGBT and state” — meaning the government would refrain from endorsing or supporting LGBTQ causes or people.

The following year, Lively tried (and failed) to have an appeals court remove language from a lower court’s ruling denouncing the anti-LGBTQ pastor’s actions as “crackpot bigotry.”

Lively was sued by Ugandan activists who accused him of “crimes against humanity” and claimed he had pushed Ugandan lawmakers to adopt a law that would have punished gay people with the death penalty.

The judge was forced to dismiss the activists’ case on a technicality, but said Lively’s actions ranged from “ludicrous to abhorrent” and said his “crackpot bigotry could be brushed aside as pathetic, except for the terrible harm it can cause.”

