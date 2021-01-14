Savor: The Wine Shop at the Shilling Canning Company

Two days before the start of 2021, the Shilling Canning Company, a large seasonally-focused restaurant in the Yards Park area, launched the Möet Hennessy Wine Shop. Overseen by chef/owner Reid Shilling and beverage director Jacob Weinstein, the shop features a small, rotating lineup of reds, whites, and bubblies culled from the restaurant’s wine lists and the French luxury liquor conglomerate’s portfolio, including the renowned champagne Veuve Clicquot Brut (available at $55 a bottle).

“This is a really meaningful partnership for us, at such a delicate time,” reads the official announcement from Sara Quinteros-Shilling, Reid’s wife and the restaurant’s head of business development who spearheaded the partnership. “It’s the perfect example of paying it forward. Möet Hennessy’s support allows us to in turn continue our mission of supporting and

sourcing from the many small, local partner farms, producers, and fishermen of the Chesapeake region.”

On the wine shop’s website, each bottle is pictured along with a suggestion for food pairing, including items from the restaurant’s menu, available for takeout via the Toast and Tock apps, or complimentary delivery for those in the 20003 zip code.

For instance, currently featured are two bottles from Napa Valley’s Newton vineyard, a favorite of the Shillings, who met as students at the Culinary Institute of America’s California campus.

Sara recommends the Newton Cabernet Sauvignon ($45) as “a great red to enjoy with steak frites or the Shilling burger,” the latter featuring house-ground beef, bacon from Edwards Virginia Smokehouse, cheddar, onion, ketchup, mustard, and B&B pickles.

For a slightly more reasonable pairing with the burger, you could spring for beverage director Weinstein’s “favorite pinot noir,” Smoke Tree from California ($27).

For a pink varietal, Sara recommends France’s Chateau D’Esclans Rock Angel ($43), a grenache rosé she calls “one of my favorite rosé wines and one I love to gift” that pairs well with fresh-shucked oysters, such as the sustainably raised bivalves sourced from Maryland’s Orchard Point Oyster Co.

Other selections currently available at the wine shop are the Newton Chardonnay from California ($40), Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand ($33), and the Terrazas de los Andes malbec from Argentina ($30).

The Shilling Canning Company is located at 360 Water St. SE. Call 202-554-7474 or visit www.shillingcanning.com.

