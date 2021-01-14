Savor: The Loft at Lena’s Winter Lodge

Every season brings something new to experience at Lena’s Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap, a longtime family-owned restaurant in Alexandria. After converting a parking deck in the garage into the tent-covered Lena’s Oasis last summer, and its patio into Lena’s Beer Garden last fall, the Del Ray dining destination launched into the new year with The Loft at Lena’s Winter Lodge, opening the spacious, second-floor space above the main restaurant — featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with expansive views of the immediate area — as an upscale, Aspen-inspired retreat.

As designed by REVOLUTION and Christine Godsey of CG&CO Events, the goal was to create an “après ski vibe you will be missing this year.” The immersive, imaginative environment has also been developed to adhere to, and even exceed, standard COVID-19 safety protocols, including a Clean Air System using UV-C technology plus the installation of Haiku fans by manufacturer Big Ass Fans, described as state-of-the-art disinfection technology fans that kill 99.99-percent of airborne pathogens, including the novel coronavirus.

Guests can enjoy all the standouts from Lena’s traditional Italian-inspired menu, including house-made pasta choices such as Meatball & Spaghetti, featuring a giant meatball and extra-long hand-cut spaghetti, and the signature Butternut Squash-Ricotta Gnocchi complemented with wild mushroom red wine ragu, parmesan, and brown butter sage cream sauce, and entrees of steak, lamb, and Chicken Parmigiana.

The pizza options range from a standard Margherita to a Prosciutto & Arugula to the Diavola, featuring Spicy soppressata salami, mozzarella, fried kale, and Calabrese pepper hot honey. Beverages beyond an appealing selection of wine and beer and several fresh juice-fueled Non-Alcoholic Refreshers include three different types of sangria, Frosé with strawberry purée and fresh lime juice, and several inventive signature cocktails.

“The Winter Lodge is only the first of several future themes that will transform the space at The Loft at Lena’s,” says Jason Yates, owner of the restaurant, which was named after his mother and part of a family that has been serving Alexandria for over five decades and through three generations.

Lena’s Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap is at 401 E. Braddock Rd. in Alexandria, Va. Call 703-683-5330 or visit www.lenaswoodfire.com.

