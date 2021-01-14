Savor: Design Cuisine offers the Inaugural Luncheon at home

There won’t be the usual mass of people on the Mall, but you can still watch as Joe Biden takes the oath of office to become the 46th president at noon on Wednesday, January 20.

Thanks in no small part to the feckless and reckless ways of the 45th occupant of the office and the mishandled mess of a pandemic left in his wake, Inauguration Day 2021 will by necessity lack most of the pomp and circumstance that traditionally follows the swearing-in ceremony and address.

Among the many virtual ways you can help usher in a new era and a brighter future — and live up to the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies’ theme, “Our Determined Democracy: Forging a More Perfect Union” — is the 2021 Inaugural Luncheon at Home package from Design Cuisine.

The preeminent local events company has served for many years as the official Inaugural Luncheon caterer, and this year they’re offering an appealing four-course feast featuring their greatest hits from the past three in-person iterations to be enjoyed on the big day.

After a first-course of assorted domestic cheese and charcuterie, the virtual luncheon offers a reminiscent toast to the first Obama Inaugural in 2009 — its theme: “A New Birth of Freedom” — with a Seafood Stew featuring Maine lobster, halibut, scallops, shrimp, and winter vegetables in a light herbed-vermouth cream sauce and all served in a decorated pastry crust.

It’s followed by a Charcoal Grilled Angus Beef served with a dark chocolate juniper jus and accompanied by potato gratin, oyster mushroom, and winter vegetables.

The meal concludes with a Hudson Valley Apple Pie with whipped crème fraiche and maple caramel sauce plus artisanal cheeses, as served at Obama’s second inaugural in 2013, which carried the theme “Faith in America’s Future.”

The Inaugural Luncheon, including a fancy gold-accented Presidential place setting, costs $125 per person (not including taxes and fees), with a two-person minimum per order.

The deadline to order has been extended to Sunday, Jan. 17, at noon. Contactless delivery is available for $45, or orders can be picked up at Design Cuisine’s Virginia location, at 2659 S. Shirlington Rd.

Call 703-979-9400, email orders@designcuisine.com, or visit www.designcuisine.com.

