Video of a woman harassing two teenagers in an attempt to “save” them from being gay has gone viral on TikTok.

TikTok user Kaiden filmed the encounter — which appears to take place in a Culver’s, a predominantly Midwestern fast food chain — and it has since racked up almost 16 million views due to the woman’s brazen proselytizing and bigotry.

In captions accompanying the video, Kaiden — who is trans — notes that the woman was staring at him and his cousin, Jordan, before approaching their table.

She asks them if they “go to church anywhere?”

When they say that they don’t, she responds, “Do you guys know how to get to heaven?”

“I don’t know you guys at all,” Jordan replies.

Unfazed, the woman proceeds to misgender Kaiden, saying, “I know, I know, I just see you guys — you guys aren’t girlfriends, are you?”

Jordan notes that they’re cousins, politely adding that, even if they were together, “it’s genuinely none of your business.”

“You’re right, you’re right,” the woman says, before launching into her sermon. “But I just wanna let you guys know, because they don’t teach you young kids anything about God anymore, it’s not the right way to live.”

In something of a masterclass in maintaining composure, Jordan politely responds, “Well, if you force it on somebody it’s not right either.”

“I’m not forcing it,” the woman, who approached people she didn’t know to spout bigotry, says. “But the truth’s gotta be out there.”

Jordan points out that the woman “came over here outta like nowhere and we have like no clue who you are.”

“God told me to come over and talk to you guys,” the woman responds.

After the teens reply “okay,” the woman gets up and walks away, saying, “God bless. Jesus saves.”

The video ends with Kaiden’s stunned reaction to the conversation. In the caption to the video, he wrote, “I’m shaking [right now].”

The video generated outrage from TikTok users. Orange is the New Black star Dascha Polanco replied, “Yo ppl need to mind their own damn f$&in business ya should OF screamed! STRANGER DANGER. REAL LOUD.”

Others commented on the cousins’ composure during the whole exchange, telling them they were “too nice to her” and that they “handled that so well.”

LGBTQ social media star @ImJustChas replied, “Oh you handled that way better than I ever could. The AUDACITY she had. Wow.”

“She came in with judgement. she said nothing useful,” another wrote. “Go away with ur unwanted opinion & love thy neighbor.”

Fellow Christians also admonished the woman’s actions. “As a Christian I think this is wrong,” one person wrote.

Another said, “I’m a Christian and I would’ve decked her.”

YouTube star and makeup artist Patrick Starr offered some handy advice for anyone else in a similar situation: “I woulda acted possessed.”

