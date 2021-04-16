Disney Parks employees can have “gender-inclusive hairstyles” in new inclusive dress code

In a bid to improve inclusiveness and diversity, Disney Parks has announced a new dress code that allows employees greater gender expression.

Employees at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort, and the company’s four international theme parks will be allowed more freedoms in how they dress and present themselves, as part of wider efforts to create “an environment where all people feel welcomed and appreciated for their unique life experiences, perspectives and culture,” Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro said in a blog post.

The company spent more than a year listening to employees and examining ways to increase inclusivity in its parks — both for employees and guests.

Disney Parks currently has four key pillars of customer service that employees must adhere to. Known as the “Four Keys,” they are Safety, Courtesy, Show, and Efficiency. As part of the listening process, Disney Parks is introducing a new, fifth “Key”, called “Inclusion.”

“Inclusion is essential to our culture and leads us forward as we continue to realize our rich legacy of engaging storytelling, exceptional service, and Disney magic.,” D’Amaro said.

In addition to altering existing rides to remove racially-insensitive elements, such as Jungle Cruise, introducing more diverse attractions, such as a themed area based on The Princess and the Frog, and increasing diversity across the organization, the company will also allow park employees to better represent themselves to guests.

“Our new approach provides greater flexibility with respect to forms of personal expression surrounding gender-inclusive hairstyles, jewelry, nail styles, and costume choices; and allowing appropriate visible tattoos,” D’Amaro said.

“We’re updating them to not only remain relevant in today’s workplace, but also enable our cast members to better express their cultures and individuality at work.”

D’Amaro said the changes were “just the beginning” as the company seeks to be more “diverse and inclusive.”

“The world is changing, and we will change with it, and continue to be a source of joy and inspiration for all the world,” D’Amaro said. “We’ll never stop working to make sure that Disney is a welcoming place for all.”

