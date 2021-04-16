Savor Recipe: Spicy Thai Peanut Curry

Whenever I see peanut curry on a menu, I always order it. I love the spicy, creamy, peanut-buttery goodness. The difference between good and great curry usually has everything to do with the quality of the curry paste.

If you can’t get Mae Ploy, the one I recommend, just make sure it is made in Thailand if at all possible. As for the rest of the ingredients, this curry will accommodate just about any combination of vegetables and proteins, so feel free to substitute with whatever you have on hand.

Ingredients

2 Tbsp coconut oil, divided

1 medium onion, finely minced

2 Tbsp finely minced ginger

4 garlic cloves, finely minced

1 Jalapeño pepper

3 Tbsp Mae Ploy Thai red curry paste

2 Tbsp soy sauce

1 14-ounce can coconut milk

1-½ cups stock or water

½ cup natural peanut butter

2 cups peeled and diced sweet potatoes

2 medium carrots, peeled and diced

1 red pepper, diced

2 cups chopped baby kale

1 Tbsp fish sauce (optional)

1 Tbsp rice wine vinegar

Kosher salt to taste

Optional: 1 pound marinated, cooked, and diced chicken thighs

Steps

1. If using chicken, marinate boneless, skinless thighs in a mixture of soy sauce and red chili sauce for 4 hours to overnight.

2. Heat one tablespoon of coconut oil in a large pot or wok over medium-high heat. Sauté the chicken for about 8 minutes on each side.

3. Remove the chicken, allow to cool, and then dice.

4. Mince the onion, ginger, and garlic, and chop the red and jalapeño peppers. Dice the sweet potatoes and carrots.

5. Heat the remaining coconut oil in the wok and add the onion, ginger, red pepper, jalapeño pepper, and garlic and cook until the onion softens, about 3 minutes.

6. Add the curry paste and cook until the oils begin to separate, about 2 minutes.

7. Add the soy sauce, coconut milk, and broth (or water), to the pot and stir to combine. Add the peanut butter and stir until it is incorporated into the sauce. If using the chicken, add it now.

8. Add the sweet potatoes and carrots and bring the pot to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes, or until the sweet potatoes are almost soft.

9. Add the kale to the pot and let it cook for about 3 minutes. Add the fish sauce and the rice wine vinegar. Season to taste with salt. Simmer for 20 minutes.

Serve over rice (or noodles) with chopped peanuts and cilantro.

Questions? Text to Craig at 202-217-0996 or email Savor@metroweekly.com.

Read More Recipes:

Cherry Clafoutis & Cocktails

Orange & Cardamom Olive Oil Cake

Vietnamese Caramel Salmon