The upcoming Disney+ revival of animated series The Proud Family will feature a same-sex couple voiced by Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto.

The show, titled The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, is set to debut on Disney+ in 2022 and features the same executive producers and voice cast as the original animated series, which ran on the Disney Channel from 2001-2005.

The Proud Family centered on 14-year-old Penny Proud and her family — father Oscar, mother Trudy, siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama — as well as her friends, Dijonay, LaCienega, and Zoey.

All return for the new revival, and they’re joined by new characters Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, voiced by Porter and Quinto respectively, who are the parents of new character Maya, voiced by Keke Palmer.

Rich Kids of Beverly Hills‘ EJ Johnson also joins the cast as the voice of Michael, replacing his original voice actor Phil LaMarr.

Michael is Penny’s best guy friend and a “non-conforming trendsetter” who serves “fierce looks at school and on the basketball court,” per Entertainment Weekly.

The series is currently in production under Disney Television Animation, and expected to debut on Disney+ in 2022.

It will be executive produced by Bruce W. Smith (The Princess and the Frog) and Ralph Farquhar (Moesha), who produced the original incarnation of the show.

For those wishing to catch up on the original two series (and the subsequent TV movie), they’re currently available to stream on Disney+.

Read More:

Disney star Joshua Bassett comes out as LGBTQ

Billy Porter reveals he’s been living with HIV for 14 years

Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary, changes pronouns to they/them