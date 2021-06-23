D.C. Council issues ceremonial resolution honoring Rayceen Pendarvis

The D.C. Council has issued a ceremonial resolution honoring Rayceen Pendarvis, a longtime D.C. community advocate, LGBTQ activist, event moderator, and the host of The Ask Rayceen Show, as the show celebrates its tenth and final season.

The Ask Rayceen Show, which is held on the first Wednesday of each month from March to November, has spent every year since 2012 showcasing the talents of local artists, musicians, spoken-word poets, authors, and other creatives, and highlighting the work of newsmakers, politicians, and BIPOC and LGBTQ activists in the greater D.C. area.

The Rayceen Pendarvis Recognition Resolution of 2021, sponsored by Councilmember Robert White (D-At-Large), was unanimously approved by all 13 members last month and has since been published in the DC Register.

The resolution honors some of Pendarvis’ major accomplishments during her time as a public figure, including as a former ANC Commissioner, celebrating various awards she’s received, as well as her contributions to, or co-hosting of, various events, including DC Youth Pride, Capital Trans Pride, DC Black Pride, Silver Pride, DC Latinx Pride, and Capital Pride.

The resolution also honors the work Pendarvis has done to highlight the struggles, successes, and work of the Black LGBTQIA+ community, in particular, and her encouraging of viewers of The Ask Rayceen Show to be civically involved.

“The Council of the District of Columbia recognizes, honors, and celebrates Rayceen Pendarvis, emcee, entertainer, social media personality, and activist, for exemplary service and contributions to the District of Columbia and its residents, and the LGBTQIA+ community, on the occasion of the final season of The Ask Rayceen Show,” the resolution’s text reads.

Team Rayceen Productions released a statement expressing gratitude for the resolution honoring Pendarvis’s decades of work.

“Rayceen Pendarvis is honored to receive this recognition, introduced by Councilmember Robert White, from the Council of the District of Columbia. Almost all the Councilmembers have appeared on The Ask Rayceen Show or on the Team Rayceen YouTube channel multiple times and have been supportive of our work in the community,” the statement reads.

“Rayceen appreciates being recognized not just for the milestone of the tenth and final season of The Ask Rayceen Show, but for years of activism and numerous events by Team Rayceen Productions, including those with Artomatic, Art All Night, and various annual events with DC Public Library,” it continues.

“Gratitude is also extended to Zar, Krylios, Niqui, Jeff, Monique, and all the dedicated volunteers of Team Rayceen Productions. Especially after experiencing the uncertainty and challenges of the pandemic, Rayceen looks forward to returning to on-site events in the near future and continuing to serve the community for years to come.”

