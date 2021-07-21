Gay sex proves “existence of God” and discredits evolution, evangelical pastor claims

A right-wing pastor has claimed that gay people having sex proves the “existence of God.”

Jack Hibbs, pastor at Calvary Chapel church in California, made the claim earlier this month in a sermon against evolutionary theory, spotted by RightWingWatch.

He argued that those who believe in evolution should oppose same-sex marriage because it contravenes “survival of the fittest,” and that there should be “no such thing as homosexuality” because evolution would have “washed that out.”

Offering a bizarrely enticing description of sex between same-sex couples, Hibbs said, “When two people of the same sex get together, it’s out of sheer wanton lust and pleasure only for self.”

“Nothing comes of it. No life can come from it. No family can come from it,” he continued.

“If you’re an evolutionist, you have to be against same-sex unions,” Hibbs said. “If you’re an evolutionist, what is one of the statements? It’s the survival of the fittest, right? And in evolutionary theory, the survival of the fittest has to procreate.”

He added: “But if evolution is true, then there would be no such thing as homosexuality, because over the last 400 trillion, billion, zillion, quadbillion, zillion, nillion, years, evolution would have washed that out.”

Then came his most curious assertion: “Homosexuality — LGBTQ actions — prove the existence of God, because God’s word says this would be some of the outcome and actions of the Last Days.”

Ignoring Hibbs’ fascination with LGBTQ people enjoying “lust and pleasure” with one another, his argument is somewhat illogical.

For starters, homosexuality and same-sex sexual activity have been recorded for thousands of years. That’s a fairly lengthy period for humanity’s “Last Days,” given gay sex actually predates Christianity.

In addition, while homosexuality has long been described as an “evolutionary puzzle,” same-sex sexual behavior is prevalent in a number of animals — whether mounting, courting, or other sexual behavior — with Scientific American reporting that over 1,500 animal species have been observed engaging in such behavior.

It can also manifest in ways recognizable to humans, such as same-sex penguin couples raising eggs together, or same-sex giraffes spending up to an hour flirting with one another.

Meanwhile, among humans the number of LGBTQ people only continues to grow as society continues to accept and embrace variances in sexuality and gender identity.

So while Hibbs may believe homosexuality should have been “washed out” over a “quadbillion, zillion” years, that’s not the case — and although a number of theories abound as to why that is, none point to “Last Days.”

