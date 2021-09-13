Evangelical Lutheran Church in America installs first transgender bishop

The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America installed the Rev. Megan Rohrer, a housing and social justice advocate, as its first openly transgender bishop this past weekend.
Rohrer was installed in a service held in San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral on Saturday, Sept. 11, becoming the first-ever transgender bishop in a major American Christian denomination.
As bishop, they will lead the Sierra Pacific Synod, which includes more than 180 congregations in Northern California and northern Nevada, comprising about 36,000 individual members and about 13,000 regular Sunday worshippers.
“My call is…to be up to the same messy, loving things I was up to before,” Rohrer told worshippers during the ceremony, according to NPR. “But mostly, if you’ll let me, and I think you will, my hope is to love you and beyond that, to love what you love.”
Rohrer was elected in May to serve a six-year term as bishop after the Rev. Mark W. Holmerud, who had led the synod for 13 years, announced his retirement. They were elected on the fifth ballot, edging out the Rev. Jeff R. Johnson, the pastor of the Lutheran chapel at University of California, Berkeley, who led the voting until the final ballot.
Rohrer, who previously served as pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in San Francisco and a chaplain coordinator for that city’s police department, was previously involved with efforts to assist people struggling with homelessness prior to their election. They even incorporated a plank into their platform calling for “a major evangelism effort,” including advocating for increased low-income housing and a promise to audit any of the synod’s policies that could lead to bias or discrimination.
Rohrer, a graduate of Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, who holds a Master of Divinity from Pacific School of Religion, was ordained in 2006 through the Extraordinary Candidacy Project, an effort to provide a credentialing process for out LGBTQ people within the denomination seeking to become ministers.
In July 2010, Rohrer, who is married and has two children, became one of seven LGBTQ pastors to be recognized as clergy by the larger Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, which boasts about 3.3 million members across the United States, following the denomination’s decision to recognize the ordination of pastors in same-sex relationships.
“I step into this role because a diverse community of Lutherans in Northern California and Nevada prayerfully and thoughtfully voted to do a historic thing,” Rohrer said in a statement following her installation. “My installation will celebrate all that is possible when we trust God to shepherd us forward.”
Five years after the state of North Carolina blocked a Charlotte nondiscrimination ordinance under the auspices of an "emergency" to block transgender people from using restrooms that match their gender identity in government-owned buildings, the Charlotte City Council has unanimously approved an LGBTQ-inclusive ordinance that they believe should be allowed to remain in place without interference from posturing politicians in Raleigh.
On Monday, the Charlotte City Council -- following months of behind-the-scenes wrangling -- passed an ordinance prohibiting discrimination against LGBTQ individuals in employment, housing, and public accommodations based on their sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression. It does not address public bathroom regulations, which are determined by the state legislature.
Two transgender students have sued the state of Tennessee over a bill that bars them from accessing restrooms, locker rooms, and other sex-segregated facilities that match their gender identity.
The federal civil rights lawsuit, filed by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and the law firms of Linklaters and Branstetter, Stranch, & Jennings PLLC on behalf of the two students, argues that the so-called "bathroom bill" passed by Tennessee lawmakers this year violates both Title IX -- the 1972 law prohibiting sex-based discrimination in federally-funded education programs -- and the students' right to equal protection and due process under the law, as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.
The Virginia Supreme Court this week upheld a lower court's decision ordering Loudoun County Public Schools to reinstate Tanner Cross, an elementary gym school teacher who was suspended after stating that he would defy a recently passed policy requiring teachers to address transgender students by their preferred names and pronouns.
Cross was placed on leave, barred from school grounds, and forbidden from speaking at future board meetings after he spoke out at a school board meeting in May, saying his religious beliefs did not allow him to "lie" by affirming transgender students' gender identities. He later sued the school board, claiming it had violated his right to free speech, as well as his free exercise of religion as guaranteed by the Virginia Constitution.
