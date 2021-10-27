Josh Cavallo becomes world’s only openly gay professional soccer player

Carl Nassib, the first openly gay active NFL player, has revealed that he is dating an "awesome guy."

Appearing on Blue Wire’s Comeback Stories podcast, the Las Vegas Raiders defensive end spoke about his coming out journey and his decision to go public about his sexuality in June.

Nassib said he realized he was gay four years ago, but held off on coming out until he had established his football career.

The 28-year-old also spoke about his love life, saying, "I met an awesome guy. He’s the best."

He added: “I was really jealous of people who went through life as being somebody else’s number one priority. As you get older, everybody’s priorities shift....