English soccer player Conor Coady believes gay players will become “everyday life” in sport

A New Jersey man has been accused of shooting to death his stepfather after objecting to a gay person's presence in his family home.

Christian Smith, 23, was staying temporarily with his mother and stepfather, 43-year-old Dennis McKenzie, in their home in Woolwich Township, New Jersey, where a celebration was taking place on October 9, the day of the altercation.

A relative of Smith's had brought a friend to the house, prompting Smith to object to the friend's sexual orientation, according to Assistant Gloucester County Prosecutor Dana Anton.

"He made it known to his stepfather that he did not approve of that person coming into their house … that their house was a house of God," Anton argued in court during a probable cause hearing on Wednesday.