Power of the Dog, Passing, Flee top Dorian Award nominations

GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics announced its 2022 Dorian Award nominations for the best in movies, on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The organization awards both mainstream and LGBTQ motion pictures.

Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog barked the loudest, receiving 9 nods, the most of any other nominee, including nods for best film, LGBTQ film, director, and acting for Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

The 1920s-set racial drama Passing, unceremoniously snubbed by the Oscars, the animated refugee documentary Flee, and Steven Spielberg’s dazzling remake of West Side Story snagged 5 nominations apiece.

Netflix scored 23 nominations overall, Neon took 18, and Disney/20th Century Studios films received a total of nine.

Formed in 2009, GALECA is comprised of over 350 journalists and critics covering film and TV accessible in the U.S. (two of its members include Metro Weekly‘s senior film and theater critic André Hereford and editor and longtime Washington, D.C. film critic Randy Shulman).

“You could say the movies and performances chosen by our Society’s members are a reflection of what appeals to the entire trendsetting Queer and Trans community,” said GALECA President Monika Estrella Negra in a statement.

“As our representation grows in the industry and beyond, expect the Dorian Awards to continue to shine light on the importance, and excitement, of having diverse critical eyes on cinema. There is much work to be done in advancing a variety of voices and images that often go unheard and unseen.”

A full list of the Dorian Film Award nominations and studio counts are below.

Winners will be announced on March 17. Follow the group at @DorianAwards on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Visit www.galeca.org for more information.

DORIAN AWARD NOMINATIONS

BEST FILM

Drive My Car (Janus)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

The Worst Person in the World (Neon)

Tick, Tick. . .Boom! (Netflix)

West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

BEST LGBTQ FILM

Benedetta (IFC Films)

Flee (Neon, Participant)

Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics)

Shiva Baby (Utopia)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM

Drive My Car (Janus)

Flee (Neon, Participant)

Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics)

The Worst Person in the World (Neon)

Titane (Neon)

BEST UNSUNG FILM

Mass (Bleecker Street)

Passing (Netflix)

Shiva Baby (Utopia)

The Green Knight (A24)

Zola (A24)

BEST DIRECTOR

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Julia Ducournau, Titane (Neon)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car (Janus Films) (Janus)

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

Denis Villeneuve, Dune (Warner Bros.)

BEST SCREENPLAY

Drive My Car (Janus) – Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe (adapted)

Passing (Netflix) – Rebecca Hall (adapted)

The Lost Daughter (Netflix) – Maggie Gyllenhaal (adapted)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix) – Jane Campion (adapted)

The Worst Person in the World (Neon) – Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier (original)

BEST FILM PERFORMANCE

Nicolas Cage, Pig (Neon)

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Searchlight)

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics)

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick. . . Boom! (Netflix)

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World (Neon)

Simon Rex, Red Rocket (A24)

Kristen Stewart, Spencer (Neon)

Tessa Thompson, Passing (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING FILM PERFORMANCE

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

Robin de Jesús, Tick, Tick. . . Boom! (Netflix)

Colman Domingo, Zola (A24)

Ann Dowd, Mass (Bleecker Street)

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Mike Faist, West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

Troy Kotsur, CODA (Apple)

Ruth Negga, Passing (Netflix)

Martha Plimpton, Mass (Bleecker Street)

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Flee (Neon, Participant)

Procession (Netflix)

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It (Roadside Attractions)

Summer of Soul (Searchlight, Hulu)

The Rescue (Greenwich Entertainment, National Geographic)

The Velvet Underground (Apple)

BEST LGBTQ DOCUMENTARY

Ailey (Neon)

Flee (Neon, Participant)

My Name is Pauli Murray (Amazon Studios)

Pray Away (Netflix)

Wojnarowicz: F**k You F*ggot F***er (Kino Lorber, World of Wonder)

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING FILM

Dune (Warner Bros.)

Nightmare Alley (Searchlight)

Passing (Netflix)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

Titane (Neon)

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Belle (GKids)

Encanto (Disney)

Flee (Neon, Participant)

Luca (Disney)

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Netflix, Sony)

BEST FILM MUSIC

Dune (Warner Bros.)

Encanto (Disney)

Spencer (Neon)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Tick, Tick. . .Boom! (Netflix)

“WE’RE WILDE ABOUT YOU!” RISING STAR

Ariana DeBose

Alana Haim

Patti Harrison

Jasmin Savoy Brown

Rachel Zegler

WILDE ARTIST

(to a truly groundbreaking force in film, theatre and/or television)

Pedro Almodóvar

Jane Campion

Jennifer Coolidge

Lil Nas X

Lin-Manuel Miranda

CAMPIEST FLICK

Annette (Amazon Studios)

Cruella (Disney)

House of Gucci (United Artists)

Malignant (Warner Bros.)

Old (Universal)

FILMS RECEIVING MORE THAN ONE DORIAN FILM AWARD NOMINATION

The Power of the Dog (Netflix) – 9

Flee (Neon, Participant) – 5

Passing (Netflix) – 5

West Side Story (20th Century Studios) – 5

Drive My Car (Janus) – 4

The Worst Person in the World (Neon) – 4

Tick, Tick. . . Boom! (Netflix) – 4

Dune (Warner Bros.) – 3

Mass (Bleecker Street) – 3

Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics) – 3

Titane (Neon) – 3

Encanto (Disney) – 2

Shiva Baby (Utopia) – 2

Spencer (Neon) – 2

The Lost Daughter (Netflix) – 2

Zola (A24) – 2

NUMBER OF DORIAN FILM AWARD NOMINATIONS PER STUDIO

Netflix: 23

Neon: 18

Disney / 20th Century Studios: 9

A24: 4

Janus: 4

Warner Bros: 4

Bleecker Street: 3

Searchlight: 3

Sony Pictures Classics: 3

Amazon Studios: 2

Apple: 2

Utopia: 2

GKids: 1

Greenwich Entertainment: 1

Hulu: 1

IFC Films: 1

Kino Lorber: 1

National Geographic: 1

Participant: 1

Roadside Attractions: 1

Sony: 1

United Artists: 1

World of Wonder: 1