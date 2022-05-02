Lady Gaga Has A New Single Coming: ‘I’ve Been Working On It For Years’

It’s only been a little more than half a year since Lady Gaga last released an album, but fans of the superstar don’t have to wait very long before they get to hear something new from Mother Monster.

The pop singer recently took to Twitter to reveal all the details surrounding her upcoming single, which just happens to be tied to one of the most highly-anticipated films of 2022.

“When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick,” Gaga began in her tweet, immediately revealing that she has a single an that it is attached to the to-be-released action film, before continuing, “I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in.”

She went on to add, “I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours.”

pic.twitter.com/1GReWGW8Ql — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 27, 2022

The tweet hypes up the new single, which is titled “Hold My Hand” and which was written and composed specifically for the film Top Gun: Maverick. Any track by Gaga is sure to stir up plenty of excitement, but it seems like the singer and actress wants to make sure this drop is an event.

In a later tweet, Gaga continued to praise both the movie and star and producer Tom Cruise, saying, “So proud to be a part of this. You’re gonna love this movie its outrageously brave, breathtaking and filled with heart.”

— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 28, 2022

“Hold My Hand” was apparently written solely by Gaga, with Benjamin Rice and BloodPop (and Gaga) producing.

The chart-topper has worked with both talents before, so this latest offering is sure to be something to look forward to. Rice is credited as a co-producer on the Oscar and Grammy-winning “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, though he didn’t take home most of the gold the tune collected throughout awards season.

BloodPop (real name Michael Tucker) was a producer on Gaga’s albums Joanne and Chromatica, co-writing and producing songs like “Rain on Me” with Ariana Grande, “Stupid Love,” and “Million Reasons,” among many others.

“Hold My Hand” will be released on Tuesday, May 3, while Top Gun: Maverick flies into theaters later the same month, on May 27.

Gaga is enjoying a very busy 2022, although “Hold My Hand” is her first taste of new music. In September 2021, she released the album Love For Sale, her second collaborative collection with friend and duet partner Tony Bennett.

Billed as Bennett’s final project, it was promoted heavily, and it ended up earning the pair five Grammy nominations apiece. They took home Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album (for the second time), and she performed during the telecast without Bennett, who is now retired.

She is currently in the middle of another run of shows that fit into her Las Vegas residency Jazz & Piano, which is back after going on hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She is also planning on touring the world this coming summer and fall on her short The Chromatica Ball Tour, which is only slated to feature 17 shows in cities like Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and, of course, the U.S.