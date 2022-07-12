Succession, Ted Lasso Lead 2022 Emmy Nominations

Nominations for the 74th annual Emmys were announced on Tuesday with Succession and Ted Lasso leading the pack. Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) read the list of nominees on a livestream.

HBO’s Succession, which chronicles a ruthless family and its media empire, had the most nominations with 25, followed by the Apple TV+ soccer comedy Ted Lasso with 20 nods.

HBO’s other smash hit Euphoria gained 16 nominations. The show follows a group of teens dealing with drug addiction and coming to terms with their sexuality. FX’s uproarious vampire comedy What We Do In The Shadows snagged nominations for writing and Best Comedy, but, criminally, came up empty-handed in the acting department.

HBO’s White Lotus, however, did extremely well in the acting categories, snagging an astounding eight nominations for its cast, including Murray Bartlett, the resort’s harried gay general manager. The show’s creator, Mike White, also received nods for writing and directing.

RuPaul’s Drag Race garnered four nominations. The VH1 show’s namesake made history at last year’s 73rd Emmys, becoming the most-awarded person of color in the award show’s history with eleven wins.

Openly gay actor/writer Bowen Yang (Fire Island)was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on Saturday Night Live, while co-star Kate McKinnon was nominated on the same show as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Netflix’s Squid Game made history by being the first non-English-language show to compete in the best drama category, squaring 14 nominations.

A partial list of nominees follow:

Outstanding Drama series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Euphoria (HBO)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (AMC)

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (AMC)

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)

Brian Cox, Succession (HBO)

Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Adam Scott, Severance (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Elle Fanning, The Great (Hulu)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Nicholas Hoult, The Great (Hulu)

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Limited Series

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Toni Collette, The Staircase (HBO Max)

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Lily James, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Margaret Qualley, Maid (Netflix)

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (Hulu)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Colin Firth, The Staircase (HBO Max)

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven (Hulu)

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage (HBO)

Michael Keaton, Dopesick (Hulu)

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven (HBO Max)

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Reality-competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance (Apple TV+)

Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)

Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game (Netflix)

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Smith-Cameron, Succession (HBO)

Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria (HBO)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession (HBO)

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game (Netflix)

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (HBO)

John Turturro, Severance (Apple TV+)

Christopher Walken, Severance (Apple TV+)

Oh Yeong-Su, Squid Game (Netflix)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry (HBO)

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams, Hacks (HBO Max)

Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks (HBO Max)

Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks (HBO Max)

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks (HBO Max)

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

James Lance, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Christopher McDonald, Hacks (HBO Max)

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis, Succession (HBO)

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Martha Kelly, Euphoria (HBO)

Sanaa Lathan, Succession (HBO)

Harriet Walter, Succession (HBO)

Lee You-mi, Squid Game (Netflix)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody, Succession (HBO)

James Cromwell, Succession (HBO)

Colman Domingo, Euphoria (HBO)

Arian Moayed, Succession (HBO)

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark (Netflix)

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession (HBO)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Connie Britton, The White Lotus (HBO)

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO)

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus (HBO)

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick (Hulu)

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus (HBO)

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus (HBO)

Mare Winningham, Dopesick (Hulu)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (HBO)

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus (HBO

Will Poulter, Dopesick (Hulu)

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick (Hulu)

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick (Hulu)

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus (HBO)

Host of a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye (Netflix)

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It (NBC)

Nicole Byer, Nailed It! (Netflix)

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank (ABC)

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef (Bravo)

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Special (live)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life and Diff’rent Strokes (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent (NBC)

Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back! (CBS)

Outstanding Variety Special (prerecorded)

Adele: One Night Only (CBS)

Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (HBO)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (CBS)

The Emmy Awards will be hosted on Monday, September 12 at 8 pm on NBC and NBC’s streaming service Peacock.