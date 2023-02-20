Rebel Wilson Is Engaged to Her Girlfriend!

Less than a year after revealing she was in her first same-sex relationship, Rebel Wilson has announced her engagement to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

The couple, who made their relationship public back in June 2022 after a newspaper in Australia was about to “out” the Hollywood bigwig, are clearly head over heels for each other, and for months they have not been shy about showing the world their love.

Wilson shared the exciting, romantic news with her fans on Instagram, posting two adorable photos of herself and her new fiancée in matching pink and white striped sweaters, each with a black heart emblazoned in the center. The images featured the couple kissing in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle at Disneyland with flowers raining down on them. Agruma proudly showed off her new ring in one of the snaps.

In the post’s caption, Wilson thanked Tiffany & Co for the engagement ring and Disney Weddings for pulling off the magical surprise.

The engagement comes after a year of many changes for Wilson, who fell in love with a woman for the first time in 2022. The actress took to Instagram to share her newfound happiness with her fans, saying, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

The Pitch Perfect star admitted that she had previously believed she was straight and just hadn’t met the right man. Falling for Agruma was apparently unexpected and something that “just happened.”

In addition to her new romance, Wilson also became a mother for the first time just a few months ago. She announced the birth of her first child, Royce Lillian, in an Instagram post in November, 2022. The actress shared a heartwarming image of her newborn daughter and expressed her overwhelming love and gratitude.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” Wilson wrote in the caption. The actress revealed that Royce was born via surrogate, and she thanked everyone involved in the process, including the “gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.”

Wilson seems to be all about love these days, both in her personal life and professionally. Only a few days ago, the Australian talent jumped headfirst into the business world with her new dating app, Fluid. “It’s kind of love with no labels,” Wilson told People in an announcement interview.

The app’s algorithm focuses on users’ interests, allowing them to connect with like-minded individuals. What sets Fluid apart from other dating apps is that users are not required to define their sexual orientation. Instead, the program follows the user’s preferences, even if their sexuality shifts over time. Wilson envisions Fluid as a platform that will be inclusive to all, stating, “It covers a lot of the LGBTQIA+ spectrum, but I think even if you’re straight, you could use the app and have an amazing time.”