Early 2024 Grammy Predictions – Best New Artist

The excitement of award season never seems to fade away in the world of music, as talks about the 2024 Grammy Awards have already begun.

Now that the eligibility period for the upcoming ceremony is half over, fans and industry experts alike are speculating on which songs, albums, and artists will be receiving nods.

There’s still a long way to go until the ceremony, but it’s never too early to start predicting and anticipating the hits that might end up being recognized.

Best New Artist is sometimes easy to predict, while in other instances — like this upcoming ceremony — it’s tougher to guess who will snag a nod, or even win. What constitutes new, and what Grammy voters value when making their picks (Commercial success? Creativity? Their hope for the future?) is always a mystery, but it’s fun to make some educated guesses!

Here are five predictions for the Best New Artist category at the 2024 Grammys.

Bizarrap

24-year-old Argentine producer Bizarrap has been working hard for years, and while the Latin music industry has been aware of his talent for some time now, he’s only recently broken into the mainstream.

He and Shakira released their joint single “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” (yes, that’s actually what it’s called) in January 2023, and it immediately debuted inside the top 10 on the Hot 100.

Latin musicians rarely earn Best New Artist nominations, but as the Recording Academy looks to diversify its nominees, Bizarrap could become the rare artist who performs in Spanish to end up a possible winner.

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron appeared on many lists of potential nominees for the 2023 Grammys, and while she didn’t end up with any chances to win, that doesn’t mean she won’t be in the running again this year.

The Disney actress and singer scored a hit with her single “Boyfriend” in early 2022, and her star has only continued to rise since then.

Her debut album Celestial Body is expected at some point in 2023, and when it drops, she may immediately become a frontrunner for a nod, if not the win.

Having won the American Music Award for Best New Artist already, it would make sense for Cameron to be included in this group as well.

Fred Again

Electronic producer Fred Again has made only a small impact on the Billboard charts in the U.S., but looking at the musicians who ended up with Best New Artist nominations, that no longer seems to be a must for a chance to win. While he has yet to score hits in the U.S., the entire electronic music field respects the rising talent, and he’s much more successful in his home country of the U.K.

In fact, Fred Again was nominated for both Artist of the Year and Album of the Year at the 2023 BRIT Awards (like the British Grammys). He’s also been nominated for several Grammys, though not as a performer (for his behind the scenes contributions), so he’s still eligible.

Ice Spice

Of all the artists on this list, it seems the most likely to earn a Best New Artist nomination — and perhaps even win the trophy — is Ice Spice. The hip-hop newcomer is blowing up, and she’s been singled out by many publications and industry insiders as one of the hottest names in the business. She recently collected a pair of Hot 100 hits, with “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” shooting to No. 3 on the Hot 100.

The Recording Academy has been nominating more female rappers in the past few years, so it would make perfect sense that Spice might be the next to be selected for the prestigious honor.

PinkPantheress

Speaking of “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2″–Ice Spice didn’t make it a hit on her own. In fact, the future smash was already going viral before she hopped on board, adding her voice to the tune, which was originally shared by rising pop musician PinkPantheress.

Those who pay close attention to up-and-coming acts in the music industry have been hearing the name PinkPantheress for a few years now, but that certainly doesn’t discount her.

In fact, with a steady track record of producing critically respected songs and a collection or two to her name — and now a proper chart win — voters might respect PinkPantheress even more at this moment.