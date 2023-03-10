Lady Gaga Isn’t Performing At The Oscars

Get ready to tune in to the 2023 Oscars, but don’t expect to see Lady Gaga take the stage.

Despite being nominated for Best Original Song, the pop superstar will not perform at the awards ceremony on Sunday, March 12.

The unfortunate news was confirmed by Glenn Weiss, one of the show’s executive producers and showrunners, during a call with journalists on Wednesday, March 8, which was then shared with Deadline.

Weiss explained that while they had invited all five nominees to showcase their songs, Gaga would not be performing due to her busy schedule filming the upcoming movie Joker: Folie à Deux.

“We have a great relationship with Lady Gaga and her camp,” Weiss said. “She is in the middle of shooting a movie right now. Here, we are honoring the movie industry and what it takes to make a movie after a bunch of back and forth…. It didn’t feel like she can get a performance to the caliber that we’re used to with her and that she is used to. So, she is not going to perform on the show.”

Gaga is no stranger to the Oscars, having performed there three times before. In 2015, she paid tribute to The Sound of Music by performing a medley of songs from the classic film, which led to a touching moment when Julie Andrews joined her on stage.

The following year, Gaga performed “Til It Happens to You” from The Hunting Ground, a powerful ballad about sexual assault.

In 2019, Gaga and Bradley Cooper delivered a stunning performance of “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, which went on to win the award for Best Original Song. The duo’s chemistry was electric, with fans speculating about the nature of their relationship off-screen.

Although Gaga won’t be performing at this year’s Oscars, fans can still look forward to performances of the other four nominated songs. Rihanna, Sofia Carson, and Stephanie Hsu are among the artists slated to take the stage.

As for Gaga, she is currently nominated for Best Original Song for the third time, this year for “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick. She previously won the award for co-writing and co-producing “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, and was also nominated for Best Actress for her role in the same film.

She and Diane Warren also shared a nod for “Til It Happens to You” from The Hunting Ground.

While it’s disappointing that Gaga won’t be performing this year, it’s understandable given her hectic schedule.

Fans can still root for her to take home the award, and can look forward to seeing her on the big screen when Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters in October 2024.