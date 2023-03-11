LGBTQ Critics Pick the 2023 Oscars: Who Will Win?

Everyone in Hollywood can project and predict, but no one knows who will be named the winners at the 95th Academy Awards, to be presented Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Interested parties have a hard enough time just guessing who will be nominated.

“Seems to be that Viola, Michelle, Danielle & Cate are a lock for their outstanding work,” wrote actress and Academy member France Fisher in one of several controversial social media posts earlier this season, encouraging fellow awards voters to consider the performance by Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie for a nomination in the Leading Actress category.

As Danielle Deadwyler and Viola Davis know all too well, Ms. Fisher predicted wrong.

They weren’t “a lock” for their outstanding work in Till and Woman King, respectively. Neither made the final list of nominees, though Andrea Riseborough did, leaving the chameleonic British actress the beneficiary of a “grassroots” Oscars campaign that the Academy saw fit to investigate for misconduct.

But, no doubt, even Frances Fisher would be shocked to see Riseborough actually take home the prize.

The Oscar for Best Actress most likely will land in the hands of either Tár star Cate Blanchett, already a two-time Academy Award winner, or Michelle Yeoh, a screen legend who turned in an epic performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Yeoh’s already been awarded a Golden Globe, Indie Spirit, two SAG trophies, and numerous critics’ prizes for her work in EEAAO, to go along with a Dorian Award for Outstanding Lead Performance, bestowed by GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.

GALECA’s membership of 400-plus critics, journalists, and media icons — which includes Metro Weekly’s André Hereford, Hugh McIntyre, and Randy Shulman — also named EEAAO as Film of the Year in the organization’s 14th Dorian Film Awards, and they might be onto something.

So, for the first time ever, Metro Weekly polled the super plugged-in awards prognosticators of GALECA for their individual picks of who WILL win, and who SHOULD win, in several top Oscars categories. The results are presented here for your predicting and wagering pleasure.

Seems to be that Yeoh and EEAAO directors The Daniels are a lock for their outstanding work — but nothing’s ever certain until the envelopes are opened, and the right names are read.

See the results below:

The 95th Annual Academy Awards will be broadcast on ABC on Sunday, March 12, 2023 starting at 8 p.m. ET. Visit www.oscars.com.