Dylan Mulvaney May Be Headed to Broadway

Dylan Mulvaney has had a tough year, but she’s not letting that stop her from pursuing her dreams.

Several media outlets have reported that the influencer is not only potentially pursuing acting, but that she’s been invited to try out for a very special production.

The trans superstar has apparently been asked to audition for the upcoming revival of the musical Cabaret. The show is expected to head back to Broadway in the spring of 2024. Page Six reports that the team involved in the standard have reached out to the influencer to see if she’s interested in auditioning for the musical.

The production of Cabaret that’s making its way to Broadway is coming from London.

The current version of the show has received rave reviews and plenty of Olivier Awards, the U.K.’s version of the Tony Awards.

Oscar-winner Eddie Redmayne is slated to take on the role of the Master of Ceremonies, a part previously made iconic by Joel Grey, in the original 1966 production, and later, Alan Cumming in the 1998 Broadway revival, directed by Sam Mendes. (Both Grey and Cumming won Tonys for the part, with Grey also snagging the Oscar for the 1972 film version.)

The cast from London is apparently remaining very similar for the Broadway transfer, so Mulvaney won’t step into the show right away, as the role she’s set to audition for is already claimed.

Instead, she may serve as a high-profile substitution if the show succeeds in New York City and runs for months, or even years. This process is called stunt casting, and it’s nothing new.

Chicago has been utilizing this tool to maintain audience interest in the long-running musical. Recently, the Tony-winning show sold out each night by bringing in RuPaul’s Drag Race superstar Jinkx Monsoon, who played Mama Morton for several weeks.

Mulvaney isn’t known for her acting skills, but that shouldn’t stop her from being a solid replacement. Typically, stunt casting isn’t all about the talent, but rather the fame.

The trans icon is popular enough that she may be able to put butts in seats if ticket sales flag. She may also be able to attract a different kind of audience who might otherwise not be interested in the legendary musical.

The TikTok star actually went to college for musical theater, so she does have the skills necessary. Before making a living off of her influencer status, she toured the U.S. in musicals like The Book of Mormon, Legally Blonde, Spring Awakening, Bye Bye Birdie, and High School Musical.

She would certainly get the attention of the LGBTQ crowd, though her presence may also bring the ire of the Right, who attacked her and Bud Light earlier this year after the two partnered on a very minor social media campaign.