See New Images of Bad Bunny in LGBTQ Film

Amazon Prime Video is preparing to deliver a cinematic treat to its viewers with the upcoming LGBTQ-themed film Cassandro.

The company recently shared a captivating image and a trailer for the movie, hyping the anticipation for its release in just a few weeks.

According to a synopsis posted by Amazon Prime Video, the film focuses on Saúl Armendáriz, “a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso [who] rises to international stardom after he creates the character Cassandro, the ‘Liberace of Lucha Libre.’ In the process, he upends not just the macho wrestling world but also his own life.”

Raised in El Paso, Texas, Armendáriz’s story unfolds with the help of a dedicated trainer, who aids him in crafting the flamboyant character of Cassandro.

Despite encountering numerous obstacles, he embarks on a relentless pursuit of his dreams, serving as an inspirational beacon for all who dare to challenge societal norms.

From Luchador to legend. Gael García Bernal is #Cassandro – in select U.S. theaters September 15 and streaming globally on Prime Video September 22. De Luchador a leyenda. Gael García Bernal es #Cassandro – en cines selectos de EE.UU. el 15 de Septiembre y disponible el 22 de… pic.twitter.com/S9JCITP3nV — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) August 22, 2023

The film boasts a talented cast, including Perla De La Rosa, Joaquín Cosío, Raúl Castillo, and the notable inclusion of Latin musician turned actor, Bad Bunny.

A newly released image captures the essence of the film, showcasing Gael García Bernal as the wrestler and Bunny sharing an intimate moment in nature, their smiles speaking volumes about their on-screen chemistry.

A previous still that Amazon Prime Video shared from the movie had depicted the two sharing a passionate kiss, so it seems pretty clear that in the movie, they’re love interests.

While renowned as a Latin music sensation, Bunny has expanded his repertoire to include acting in the past few years.

His cinematic journey includes appearances in major franchises like Fast & Furious, specifically in F9. He further showcased his acting talents last year as a villain in Bullet Train, helmed by Brad Pitt.

Bunny’s meteoric rise in the music industry has been marked by numerous achievements, including multiple chart-topping albums, an impressive tally of top 10 hits on the Hot 100, and a collection of Grammy nominations and wins. He’s not just one of the top Latin stars in the world, but one of the most popular and successful acts when looking at all genres and languages.

Cassandro made its premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, garnering early acclaim, which has, in turn, made many others eager for its widespread release.

The film is set to make its debut on Amazon Prime Video on September 22.

Bunny surely has new music on the way, but he’s also keeping very busy with his acting career. In the pipeline for him is another major project, as he prepares to step into the Spider-Man cinematic universe with the starring role in El Muerto. So far, no release date has been announced for that title.