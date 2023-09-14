It’s True: NSYNC Has A New Single Coming Soon!

Get ready for some nostalgia, because NSYNC is back together! The iconic boy band, consisting of Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Justin Timberlake, has reunited for new music, though for now it seems like they’re just putting out one song…but after this long, we’ll take what we can get!

The quintet has recorded a brand new song titled “Better Place.” The tune was made specifically for the newest film in the Trolls franchise, Trolls Band Together. With a name like that and Timberlake involved in the series from the start, it makes perfect sense that the Grammy-nominated boy band would reform.

A snippet of “Better Place” can be heard in the new trailer that just dropped for Trolls Band Together. The teaser also includes one of NSYNC’s biggest hits, “I Want You Back.”

“Better Place” marks NSYNC’s first song in 20 years. They last promoted a single titled “Girlfriend” in the early aughts from what would turn out to be their final album, Celebrity. The five-member vocal troupe broke onto the music scene in the late ’90s and immediately became one of the bestselling bands of all time. They were international superstars, and they only split when Timberlake was ready to go solo.

The rumors of NSYNC’s reunion began when posters for Trolls Band Together featuring part of the band’s logo appeared in New York City. Earlier this week, the group made a joint appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they presented an award together. They handed Taylor Swift the Best Pop trophy for her “Anti-Hero” music video, and the superstar was near-speechless being in the company of the five men.

In fact, even as she was accepting her VMA, the biggest musician on the planet spoke into the microphone, saying, “Are you doing something? What’s gonna happen now?” She then turned to the audience and commented, “They’re gonna do something and I need to know what it is.”

Timberlake has been a part of Trolls since the beginning. He has voiced a character named Branch, and he has written and performed music for the first two films, and now he’s back for a third helping. In this latest movie, Anna Kendrick’s character, Poppy, and Timberlake’s Branch, are now a couple. Poppy discovers that Branch has a surprising secret: he was once a member of the incredibly popular boy band, BroZone, whom Poppy just so happens to love.

NSYNC’s new single “Better Place” will be available on September 29, and fans can look forward to the full soundtrack, which will be released at a later date. Trolls Band Together is set to hit theaters on November 17.