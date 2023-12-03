‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé’: Everything You Need To Know

The latter half of 2023 is turning out to be all about the concert film.

Both Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have not only released movies tied to their recent treks, but taken over theaters and made history with them. These types of productions are typically reserved for streaming platforms, but the industry is changing, and people like Queen Bey are powerful and popular enough release proper blockbusters.

Following the massive success of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Beyoncé is looking to make even more money and wow fans and critics alike with her own documentary/concert film hybrid Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, a must-see for any super fan.

What Is Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé About?

In Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, the audience gets a behind-the-scenes look at just how much work goes into crafting her stage show.

This is Beyoncé we’re talking about, so of course she gives it her all, and in case that wasn’t clear to anyone who actually attended one of the shows, this movie will prove her work ethic. The title also features quite a bit of footage from the concerts themselves, so there’s plenty of performance in addition to more typical documentary fodder.

Who Are The Stars Of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé?

Beyoncé, duh! Of course, she’s not the only person in the film, but she is far and away the star.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé also features plenty of other well-known figures connected to the singer, such as her Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Other people in her orbit, such as her mother and her daughter Blue Ivy, are featured.

Blue was a dancer on the tour, and she may claim the second-most screen time among all credited performers.

When Is Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé‘s Release Date?

Beyoncé’s concert film first premiered in Los Angeles on November 25. She then flew to London, where she invited plenty of famous friends to join her on November 30 to see it. The film officially arrived in theaters for everyone to see on December 1.

Where Is Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé Streaming?

At the moment, nowhere, but that may not be the case for long.

Beyoncé has a deal with Netflix, and according to some reports, she still owes the streamer some new projects. Her last concert film, Homecoming, lives on the site, but she hasn’t given the company anything in the years since that arrived.

After Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé has earned millions at the box office, it may likely find its way to a major streamer, one with the money to pay her well.

Who Worked On Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé?

Beyoncé isn’t just the star of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé — she filled several roles on the production, which shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who knows her well.

She is credited as the sole director and writer on the movie, making her a true multi-talented filmmaker. The title was produced by Ned Doyle, Justina Omokhua, Mark Ritchie, and Erinn Williams.

Watch The Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé Trailer