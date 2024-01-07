Destiny’s Child Reunited at Beyoncé Concert

Destiny’s Child broke up more than 15 years ago, but millions of people still love them and wish they could hear more from the girl group. While they didn’t release new music, the band was back together, if only for a moment, according to a photo posted by one of the members.

Former DC singer LeToya Luckett took to Instagram in the first days of 2024 to post a photo with five of the six women who were once in the group. The singer shared the snap of herself, LaTavia Roberson, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, and, of course, Beyoncé. Farrah Franklin was also briefly included in the lineup, but only for a few months.

She captioned the picture, “ALL LOVE. This was hands down my favorite moment of 2023 ❤️. The Love. The joy. The Prayer. The Healing. May we all experience beautiful moments like this in 2024.” While there has been some drama in the past regarding the members of the chart-topping band, Luckett’s post makes it clear that after all this time, they’re all doing well and happy with one another.

The five women were all in attendance at one of the stops on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in Texas. That’s where they met up and snapped the photo, which quickly sent fans into a frenzy.

While the photo is just being seen for the first time, the existence of such a meeting was already known.

Beyoncé included a snippet of their reunion in her concert film/documentary Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. The movie is largely a documentation of her concerts, but it also features behind-the-scenes shots from the tour and beyond, including when she and her former bandmates met.

In the doc, Bey, who narrates, says that this was the first time all five women had been together.

Luckett was one of the four original members of Destiny’s Child. Along with Roberson, Rowland, and Beyoncé, they founded the group in the early ’90s. The quartet found success in 1997 with their first hit single, “No, No, No” with Wyclef Jean. After that track took off, they were up and running and ruled as the top girl group in the world for years.

In 2000, both Luckett and Roberson were forced out of the band. They found out only after the music video for a new single from Destiny’s Child was released. Several years of public disputes and legal arguments followed, but after a while, everything settled down.

Now, it seems everyone is on good terms with one another. So… could a proper musical reunion be in the cards? It seems highly unlikely, but that would be so much better than just a photo!