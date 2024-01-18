‘One Million Moms’ Rages Over eHarmony Ad Featuring Lesbians

The anti-LGBTQ organization One Million Moms has already found a new source of outrage in the new year.

The target of the group’s latest ire is a 30-second commercial from the online dating site eHarmony featuring an interracial lesbian couple, including a woman with a shaved head, which One Million Moms says is an attempt to “glorify sin.”

In the ad, the couple are holding one another on the couch while watching their washing machine and dryer. After the dryer chimes, one woman gets up to remove the laundry from the dryer while the shaved-head woman jumps into bed, spreading out her arms and taking up space.

The partner then brings the laundry basket full of warm clothes and empties it onto her partner, completely covering her body except for a portion of her face. The partner kisses her on her forehead — one of the few areas left exposed from under the laundry pile. The commercial ends with the shaved-head woman smiling and a narrator saying, “Get who gets you. eHarmony.”

But One Million Moms isn’t happy with any representation of LGBTQ people in media, arguing that children may be watching when the commercial airs, and may be unduly influenced into identifying as LGBTQ or believing that homosexuality is societally acceptable.

“It’s the site’s attempt to normalize and glamorize the LGBTQ lifestyle,” One Million Moms wrote in a petition demanding eHarmony pull the ad from the airwaves.

“This eHarmony ad is an attempt to brainwash children and adults by desensitizing them and convincing them that homosexuality is natural,” the petition reads. “In reality, it is an unnatural love that is warned about in Scripture.

“Yet this commercial targets families with the liberal LGBTQ agenda, airing during prime viewing hours on various channels that families often watch. Therefore, One Million Moms will continue to stand up for biblical truth. Homosexuality is unnatural and immoral; Romans 1:26-27 makes this very clear.”

The petition urges those similarly outraged by the depiction of the lesbian couple to demand the commercial’s cancellation, implying that there may also be consequences for eHarmony for approving the ad.

“Supporting the homosexual agenda instead of remaining neutral in the culture war is just bad business,” the petition concludes.

As of Thursday morning, the petition had reportedly garnered 12,713 signatures demanding the commercial be pulled.

One Million Moms, an offshoot of the American Family Association, known best for its opposition to legalizing homosexuality and same-sex marriage, often targets companies it believes are pushing an “agenda” normalizing homosexuality.

The group, which only has 108,00 social media followers on Facebook and X, most recently called for a boycott of the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for allowing musical performances from two nonbinary Broadway stars to be shown on air.

It has also attacked other companies, including Men’s Warehouse, for depicting a same-sex couple as one of several getting married. (And, separately, a woman in a tux serving as part of the groom’s wedding attendants!) It called for a boycott of TurboTax after the tax professionals included a fleeting glimpse of two men marrying in an ad.

One Million Moms has criticized eHarmony in the past for a commercial depicting a gay couple eating toast, called for a boycott of Oreo for selling rainbow-colored cookies during Pride season, balked at a Disney cartoon featuring two gay dads, condemned Whole Foods for sponsoring a Drag Queen Story Hour event, and demanded that the Hallmark Channel yank an ad (one of several versions, including some featuring opposite-sex couples) depicting a lesbian wedding.

While typically, boycotts from One Million Moms don’t gain much traction outside of right-wing circles, last year featured a number of more successful boycotts of large corportations that embraced Pride or promoted LGBTQ visibility, including Bud Light, Target, LEGO, and Cracker Barrel.

Watch the eHarmony ad below: