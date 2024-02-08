Diplo Loves to Party with ‘1,000 Hot Shirtless Dudes’

Diplo is one of the most successful and imaginative artists in the electronic music genre.

He’s scored countless hits, changed the course of dance music, and won a handful of Grammys. Throughout his years as a superstar, he’s also been somewhat ambiguous when it comes to his sexuality, but not in a cagey way – he simply seems happy to be flirtatious and have fun with anyone and everyone.

Recently, Diplo posted a carousel of images and videos from his time in Los Angeles for Grammy week. This isn’t unusual for a musician of his caliber, but what he chose to do with his time – and what he said about it – did raise plenty of eyebrows, especially in the LGBTQ community.

Diplo opened the carousel with an image of himself, shirtless and sweaty, in a DJ booth. He was surrounded by at least one other half-naked man, who was dancing behind him. Also included in the string of uploads were pictures of the crowd, which was all-male and similarly wet and unclothed.

The chart-topping DJ captioned the carousel by saying, “Went from dinner with @bonjovi to breakfast with 1000 hot shirtless dudes downtown @thishorseflies Grammys.” He ended his caption with a hashtag and the rainbow flag. The account he tagged is that of an L.A.-based LGBTQ circuit party called Pegasus, which is very popular among the gays who love to dance.

Diplo has only been romantically linked to women during his time in the spotlight, but more recently has been increasingly open about his sexuality.

In March 2023, the DJ sat down for an interview with Emily Ratajkowski for her podcast and shared something he’d never discussed publicly before. “I don’t want to define that I’m gay but I think the best answer that I have is I’m not not gay,” he said.

While he wasn’t a nominee this time around, Diplo made the rounds at several Grammy parties. The image he shared with Bon Jovi was at the famed Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala. The legendary rocker was in town as he was honored with the MusiCares award, which goes to musicians who go the extra mile to help others.

Diplo might not have been up for any honors this year, but he’s already claimed plenty of hardware from the Grammys.

The producer and DJ is a three-time winner, with all those prizes being in the dance and electronic categories.

He’s also been up for two of the major fields, including Record of the Year for M.I.A.’s “Paper Planes,” as well as Album of the Year for both Justin Bieber’s Purpose and Beyoncé’s Lemonade.