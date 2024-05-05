Leisure Time: 4 Things to Do in the D.C. Area and Beyond

DISTILLATION

Luke Casserly’s intimate performance piece draws attention to the cessation of the peat harvesting industry in his native Ireland. A multidisciplinary performance artist, Casserly collaborated with perfumer Joan Woods to create a unique distillation of the Midlands bog as a jumping-off point for an olfactory encounter that examines the human relationship to place.

Casserly immerses each show’s small audience in scents and stories as they encircle a “peat bog.” “A thought-provoking show that stays in the mind,” wrote the Irish Independent after the show’s debut at the 2023 Dublin Theatre Festival. Through May 12 at The Eaton, 1201 K St. NW, and then May 15 to 19 at Round House, 4545 East-West Hwy., Bethesda, Md. Tickets are $45. Visit www.solasnua.org.

BETHESDA FINE ARTS FESTIVAL

More than 100 contemporary artists from around the nation convene in Bethesda next weekend for the 19th edition of this annual two-day outdoor festival. Taking place in Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle, the free event makes for a perfect way to browse (and purchase!) original paintings, drawings, photography, furniture, jewelry, woodwork, and ceramics.

Food, beer, and wine will be provided by Bethesda Curry Kitchen, Kusshi Sushi, The Red Bandana Bakery, and Dog Haus Biergarten, with musicians — including Sara Jones, and Jarreau Williams — performing live on both days. Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 301-215-6660 or visit www.bethesda.org.

EU OPEN HOUSE

The embassies of the European Union and EU member countries across D.C. open their doors to the public on Saturday, May 11, for this annual peek inside the venerated gates. The daylong event celebrates Europe’s diverse cultures, cuisines, music, and traditions and offers visitors a rare first-hand look inside diplomatic buildings and an opportunity to interact with European diplomats, along with authentic cuisine, music, and dance performances. Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit www.euopenhouse.org to access a special Google map that charts the 26 participating embassies and get a look at the unique offerings on hand at each.

KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES

All hail Proximus Caesar, ruler of the ape civilization that humble chimp Caesar established centuries prior. Set 300 years after the last film in the rebooted franchise, Kingdom introduces a new ape hero, Noa (Owen Teague), who will no doubt rise up against the tyrant Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand), who has taken to enslaving other clans.

We’ll miss motion-capture legend Andy Serkis as Caesar, but director Wes Ball (The Maze Runner movies) may prove there’s plenty of life left in this monkey habitat. Opens May 10 in theaters nationwide. Visit www.fandango.com. —André Hereford