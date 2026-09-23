Plays and Musicals: Fall Arts Preview 2026

There's a lot of talking, posturing, and jostling over who's the boss in August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, now at Round House Theatre in a solid co-production with Olney Theatre Center.

Set during a testy 1920s studio recording session with blues queen Ma Rainey (Nicole Michelle Haskins) and her four-man band, the play pointedly, and often hilariously, illustrates how the work and/or good spirits come grinding to a halt due to disputes over who's running things 'round here.

Mel Sturdyvant (Chris Genebach) is the white man running this Chicago record company. Irv (Michael Glenn), also white, is the guy managing Ma and the band, charged by Sturdyvant with keeping Ma in line so they cut this record. Trombonist Cutler (Craig Wallace) is the bandleader, in charge of corralling the musicians. But, unquestionably, nobody's in charge of Ma.