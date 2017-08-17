Out On the Town: D.C. arts & entertainment calendar, August 17-23

FILM

GOOD TIME

Robert Pattinson plays a deranged bank robber in what David Rooney of the Hollywood Reporter praised as “arguably his most commanding performance to date,” further calling the caper by the directing team of brothers Ben and Josh Salfdie “a richly textured genre piece.” Electronic musician Daniel Lopatin, who goes by the name Oneohtrix Point Never, composed a propulsive soundtrack that won an award at this year’s Cannes. Opens Friday, Aug. 18. Area theaters. Visit fandango.com. PATTI CAKE$

A female twist on 8 Mile, Geremy Jasper’s drama was a crowd-pleaser at Sundance, where its breakout star, Danielle Macdonald, was met with a standing ovation following the screening. Macdonald plays a plus-sized white girl from New Jersey, seeking fame and fortune as a rapper. Opens Friday, Aug. 18. Area theaters. Visit fandango.com. PURPLE RAIN

Prince is “The Kid” in this semi-autobiographical film about a tortured musician. Apollonia and Morris Day also star in the 1984 film that is otherwise most notable for its superb soundtrack (“Let’s Go Crazy,” “When Doves Cry,” “Purple Rain”). If you’d like to see it in a crowd and are free Friday, Aug. 25, you’ll have to decide if you’d rather do so indoors in D.C., or outdoors in Silver Spring. Purple Rain screens after 7 p.m. in a seated show at the 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. Tickets are $10. Call 202-265-0930 or visit 930.com. On the same day, at 8 p.m., it shows for free as part of the AFI Silver Theatre Outdoor Summer Screenings in Veterans Plaza, Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street, Silver Spring. Free. Call 301-495-6720 or visit afi.com/Silver. STOP MAKING SENSE

The late, great Jonathan Demme’s landmark concert film documents David Byrne with his band, The Talking Heads, when they were at the top of their pop game. The movie screens Friday, Aug. 25, at 9:45 p.m., as part a “Jonathan Demme Remembered” weekend that also includes one showing each of Something Wild, The Silence of the Lambs and Melvin and Howard. AFI Silver Theatre, 8633 Colesville Road, Silver Spring. Tickets are $13 general admission. Call 301-495-6720 or visit afi.com/Silver. THE DEATH AND LIFE OF MARSHA P. JOHNSON

David France, the journalist and Oscar-nominated director behind How to Survive A Plague, examines the extraordinary life and mysterious death of the beloved “street queen” of New York’s Christopher Street, who helped start the Stonewall Riots. After Johnson was found floating in the Hudson River in 1992, the NYPD called her death a suicide and remained impervious to protests calling for an investigation. The film follows the work of modern-day activist Victoria Cruz, who has taken it upon herself to get to the bottom of the mystery. It’s the latest to screen as part of Reel Affirmations monthly RA XTRA series. Friday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m. HRC Equality Center, 1640 Rhode Island Ave. NW. Tickets are $12, or $25 for VIP seating as well as one complimentary cocktail, beer or wine and popcorn. Call 202-682-2245 or visit thedccenter.org. THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE

Over the next few weeks kids (and kids-at-heart) will be abuzz watching outdoors the latest action-comedy to transport everyone’s favorite interlocking toys from childhood to the big screen, this time in service of the classic comic caper. Will Arnett is Batman, Michael Cera is Robin, Rosario Dawson is Batgirl and Zach Galifianakis is The Joker in Chris McKay’s Lego Batman Movie. The film screens Friday, Aug. 18, as part of the AFI Silver Theatre Outdoor series in Veterans Plaza, Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street, Silver Spring (afi.com/silver). Also Saturday, August 26, as part of Strathmore’s Comcast Xfinity Outdoor Film Festival, a benefit for the National Institutes of Health Children’s Charities that also includes free screenings of Moana on Thursday, Aug. 24, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story on Friday, Aug. 25 (strathmore.org).

STAGE

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

Holly Twyford is known for her extraordinary range and dynamism, but there’s still one part she’s never before exhibited: Her singing. That all changes with Eric Schaeffer’s first-ever production of the Stephen Sondheim classic, A Little Night Music. Twyford joins a cast studded with Signature Theatre regulars, including Bobby Smith, Florence Lacey, Will Gartshore, Sam Ludwig, Tracy Lynn Olivera, Maria Rizzo, Susan Derry, and Kevin McAllister. In previews. Opens Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 7:30 p.m. To Oct. 8. Max Theatre, 4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. Call 703-820-9771 or visit sigtheatre.org. THE KING AND I

★★½

From the opening strains of its lush overture, The King and I announces its commitment to pomp and pageantry. The Tony-winning revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved musical is cast with greater sensitivity towards verisimilitude than that original 1951 production. Director Bartlett Sher’s sumptuous rendition is engineered to please both Rodgers & Hammerstein fans and musical theater traditionalists, however it is not a destination for the artistically adventurous. The underlying musical is showing its age. Closes Sunday, Aug. 20. Kennedy Center Opera House. Tickets are $59 to $149. Call 202-467-4600, or visit kennedy-center.org. (AH) THURGOOD

George Stevens, Jr. wrote this play about the first African-American Supreme Court Justice, portrayed by Brian Anthony Wilson. Walter Dallas directs Brian Anthony Wilson in a one-man show that explores the long journey toward justice that began with Brown v. Board of Education. Closes Sunday, Aug. 20. Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab at Olney Theatre Center, 2001 Olney-Sandy Spring Road, Olney, Md. Call 301-924-3400 or visit olneytheatre.org. WIG OUT!

Playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney, who wrote the work on which the Oscar-winning Moonlight was based, updates an earlier work inspired by African-American drag ball culture and its competitive dance-offs. Kent Gash directs the Studio X production, staged as an underground pageant complete with catwalk, created couture, and a cash bar. Jaysen Wright, Michael Kevin Darnall and Alex Mills lead the 11-person cast. Closes Sunday, August 20. Studio Theatre, 14th & P Streets NW. Tickets are $45 to $55. Call 202-332-3300 or visit studiotheatre.org. WIZARD OF HIP

MetroStage presents a 25th Anniversary revival of a show by the company’s associate artistic director, Thomas W. Jones II. A non-stop comic journey following Afro Jo, an African-American everyman in search of the ultimate state of “hip,” the show stars Jones, backed by the Lady Doo Wops, Kanysha Williams and Jasmine Eileen Coles. In previews. Opens Sunday, Aug. 20. Runs through Sept. 17. MetroStage, 1201 North Royal St., Alexandria. Tickets are $55 to $60. Call 703-548-9044 or visit metrostage.org.

MUSIC

AMERICAN POPS ORCHESTRA

The third season of D.C.’s hometown orchestra, led by Luke Frazier, opens with a benefit dinner and concert in the company’s new resident venue, Arena Stage. The focus of the evening is Marilyn Maye, a singer known from a whopping 76 appearances on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, plus roles in productions of everything from Hello, Dolly to Follies, and most recently her own one-hour PBS Television Special. Maye will be accompanied by Tedd Firth, a go-to music director for Broadway stars, including Bernadette Peters. Sunday, Aug. 20, at 3 p.m. in the Molly Smith Study in at Arena Stage, 1101 6th St. SW. Tickets are $120 and includes hors d’oeuvres, champagne, drinks, and dessert. Call 202-488-3300 or visit theamericanpops.org. COOL “DISCO” DAN PUBLIC MEMORIAL SERVICE & CONCERT

The go-go legend Big Brother CJ will lead a free, hour-long tribute at the 9:30 Club for the infamous D.C.-based graffiti artist born Dan Hogg. Dan’s standard mark was a stylized rendering of his name that he left along the route of Metro’s Red Line in the ’80s, when he was a part of D.C.’s go-go scene. DJ Flexx and Rare Essence will perform with surprise guests and speakers in a tribute three weeks after his death. Saturday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. Free. Call 202-265-0930 or visit cooldiscodan.com. CREATIVE CAULDRON’S SUMMER CABARET SERIES

There are still a few cabarets left before the seasonal series at ArtSpace Falls Church draws to a close with an intimate musical revue by Stephen Gregory Smith. Next up, Jim Van Slyke sings the songs of a pop icon with “Sedaka Is Back!” Friday, Aug. 18, and Saturday, Aug. 19, at 8 p.m., and then Clifton Walker III romps through Broadway, pop and jazz with “Life: As I Sing It” on Friday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, 26, Aug. 26, at 8 p.m. ArtSpace Falls Church, 410 South Maple Ave. in Falls Church. Tickets are $18 to $20 per show, or $55 for a table for two with wine and $110 for four with wine. Call 703-436-9948 or visit creativecauldron.org. DROP ELECTRIC

A local Radiohead/Sigur Ros-inspired band who makes woozily distorted yet passionate music one could dub “the modern stoner sound” is the headliner for a United Against Islamophobia awareness-raising concert at the Black Cat. Opening acts include two other local bands: Small Leaks Sink Ships and We Were Black Clouds. Sunday, Aug. 27, at 8 p.m. Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. Tickets are $15. Call 202-667-4490 or visit blackcatdc.com. DURAND JONES & THE INDICATIONS

Born in the Bayou, Jones teamed up with writer/producers Aaron Frazer and Blake Rhein through his involvement with the Indiana University Soul Revue. The Indiana-based Indications, which also includes bassist Kyle Houpt and organist Justin Hubler, are an emerging soul band whose new debut album, as a review in the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel puts it, offers “soul music that’s so much of the old school that it might as well drive a car with fins.” Friday, Aug. 25. Doors at 6:30 p.m. DC9, 1940 9th St. NW. Tickets are $12 in advance, or $14 day of show. Call 202-483-5000 or dcnine.com. HOT AUGUST MUSIC FESTIVAL

Old Crow Medicine Show, The Infamous Stringdusters, Lettuce, Cabinet, and Turkuaz headline this 25th annual folk and bluegrass festival presented by Stages Music Arts. Other groups set to perform across three stages include the Dustbowl Revival, Baskery, Electric Love Machine, John Mooney & Bluesiana, Lil Ed & the Blues Imperials, Memphis Gold with special guest Brett Wilson, Squaring the Circle and Fried Prickin. Saturday, Aug. 19. Tickets are $66 in advance or $79 on the day of. Want a VIP upgrade? That’ll set you back $189 total. Oregon Ridge Park, 13401 Beaver Dam Rd. in Cockeysville, Md. Visit hotaugustmusicfestival.com. SHAWN MENDES W/CHARLIE PUTH

The Illuminate World Tour features two pop singer-songwriters who have become more prominent on the radio with each successive hit over the past few years: Think “Stitches,” “Treat You Better,” and this summer’s “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back” by the Canadian Mendes, and for Jersey-born Puth, “See You Again” with Wiz Khalifa, “We Don’t Talk Anymore” with Selena Gomez, and the currently ubiquitous “Attention.” Except the girls to be cooing along and screaming in response. Saturday, Aug. 19, at 7:30 p.m. Capital One Arena (nee Verizon Center), 601 F St. NW. Tickets are $91 to $460. Call 202-628-3200 or visit livenation.com. SUEDE

A mix of Adele, Diana Krall, and Bette Midler, the lesbian cabaret artist has spent decades wowing crowds with her rich contralto and playful, charismatic stage presence. Suede occasionally plays the trumpet, guitar, and piano in her performances of jazz standards, which also contains a smattering of pop and a lot of blues. She returns for what has become an annual engagement in Annapolis. Saturday, Aug. 19, at 8 p.m. Ram’s Head On Stage, 33 West St., Annapolis. Tickets are $30. Call 410-268-4545 or visit ramsheadonstage.com. UKE & GUITAR SUMMIT

Grammy Award-winning folk musicians Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer, partners in music and life, present their ninth annual festival at Strathmore featuring several events all devoted to that signature Hawaiian instrument — the ukulele. The festival includes: a Uke and Guitar Summit for established or aspiring string musicians, featuring jam sessions, concerts and music workshops, on Saturday, Aug. 19, starting at 9 a.m.; evening concerts at 6:30 p.m. featuring an open mic with summit students plus Craig Chee & Sarah Maisel and Benny Chong on Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sam Marchuk, Maureen Andary, and Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer, on Sunday, Aug. 20; and the free capstone event, the Uke Fest, featuring performances by all of the previously listed plus the Strathmore Ukulele Orchestra, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda. The Summit costs $400, evening concerts are $15 each, and there’s no cost for the Uke Fest. Call 301-581-5100 or visit strathmore.org.

COMEDY

CLAYTON ENGLISH

Originally from Atlanta, the winner of NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2015 is now a writer and actor who will be soon featured in season two of the Judd Apatow-helmed Netflix series, Love. Friday, Aug. 25, at 8 and 10 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 26, at 7 and 9 p.m. Drafthouse Comedy, 1100 13th St. NW. Tickets are $20. Call 202-750-6411 or visit drafthousecomedy.com. DAVID SEDARIS

The (gay) modern-day humorist returns to the region for a second time this year to promote his new book Theft By Finding. His dry, wry and shy sensibility may sound like it wouldn’t work live on stage — Me Talk Pretty One Day was an early best-selling book title that he has — but anyone who has heard his unmistakable delivery on NPR knows the audience in the amphitheater in Northern Virginia is in for a treat. Saturday, Aug. 19, at 8 p.m. The Filene Center at Wolf Trap, 1551 Trap Road, Vienna. Tickets are $25 to $55. Call 877-WOLFTRAP or visit wolftrap.org. DAMON WAYANS, JR.

The son of the famous In Living Color sketch comic, Wayans makes his debut at the DC Improv as part of the venue’s toast to its first 25 years as well as those positioned to be future stars over the next 25 years. From the big screen — How To Be Single — to the small — Fox’s New Girl, ABC’s Happy Endings — the Wayans progeny is well on his way to a huge career. Friday, Aug. 18, and Saturday, Aug. 19, at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 20, at 7:30 p.m. DC Improv, 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW. Tickets are $25, plus a two-item minimum. Call 202-296-7008 or visit dcimprov.com.

EXHIBITS

AMERICAN VISIONARY: JFK’S LIFE AND TIMES

The Smithsonian American Art Museum presents the first event in a national, year-long centennial celebration organized by the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. One of the most exhaustively researched collections of Kennedy photos ever assembled, the exhibit brings together images, culled from the former president’s library, foundation, family archives, private collections and Getty Images, that capture the dramatic scope of Kennedy’s life and work. Because his administration coincided with a golden age of photojournalism in America, no single politician was photographed more than Kennedy was over the span of two decades since his first run for Congress as a decorated war hero in 1946. The exhibition is based on the forthcoming book JFK: A Vision for America, also featuring speeches and essays by historians and co-edited by his nephew Stephen Kennedy Smith and Douglas Brinkley. To Sept. 17. Smithsonian American Art Museum, 8th and F Streets NW. Free. Call 202-633-1000 or visit americanart.si.edu. ARTECHOUSE: XYZT: ABSTRACT LANDSCAPES

An internationally traveling exhibition by French digital artists and “multimedia choreographers” Adrien Mondot and Claire Bardainne launches a first-of-its-kind interactive digital art museum in D.C. Founded by Sandro Kereselidze and Tatiana Pastukhova of event producer Art Soiree, ArTecHouse, near the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Southwest D.C., is dedicated to showcasing work at the intersection of art and technology. First up is XYZT, an immersive, multisensory, multi-space exhibit featuring, through 10 digital landscapes, experiences from walking on floors that react to movement, to manipulating light particles within a giant digital cube, to blowing into glass boxes and witnessing virtual letters assemble and disassemble as if by magic. Viewed in 45-minute timed-entry sessions daily through Sept. 4. ArTecHouse, 1238 Maryland Ave. SW. Tickets for 45-minute, timed-entry sessions are $15 for daytime or $25 for evening admission. Visit artechouse.com. BOEING MILESTONES OF FLIGHT HALL

The National Air and Space Museum’s central exhibition space reopened a year ago after a major two-year renovation sponsored by Boeing in honor of the museum’s 40th anniversary. John Glenn’s Mercury “Friendship 7,” Charles Lindbergh’s “Spirit of St. Louis,” the Gemini IV capsule, and SpaceShipOne are among the museum’s most iconic artifacts on view in a new, streamlined way along with digital enhancements meant to give a deeper understanding of how spaceflight and aviation have affected all Americans’ lives. The hall also features the Apollo Lunar Module and the studio model of the Starship Enterprise from the original Star Trek series, among other additions. National Air and Space Museum, Independence Ave at 6th St. SW. Call 202-633-2214 or visit airandspace.si.edu. INHOTIM: AT THE CROSSROADS OF GLOBAL CHANGE

The relationship among art, culture and climate change is reflected in the first U.S. exhibition from Inhotim, the Brazilian botanical garden and contemporary art museum. Presented in partnership with the International Development Bank, it features artworks from the permanent collection by Luiz Zerbini, Iran do Espirito Santo, Olafur Eliasson and Vik Muniz plus exclusive sound pieces by O Grivo. The exhibit serves to introduce the American public to the richness of the institute’s biodiversity as well as the history and significance of this landmark institution, established in 2006 in one of the world’s most heavily mined regions. The larger message is to stress the reality that climate change is a real and present danger and a drain on our collective future. Now to Oct. 13. IDB Cultural Center, 1300 New York Ave. NW. Call 202-623-1000 or visit iadb.org/exhibitions. JOSEPH SHETLER: PRACTICO-INERT

A D.C.-based artist drawing influence from his Mennonite roots for a series of “grid drawings” in graphite, purposefully simplistic pieces with entirely unplanned patterns and progressions. Now to Sept. 22. Pyramid Atlantic Art Center, 4318 Gallatin St., Hyattsville, Md. Call 301-608-9101 or visit pyramidatlanticartcenter.org. LINDA HESH: PUT THE ‘I’ INTO C_VIC

A Chicago-reared photography-based artist and longtime LGBTQ ally, Hesh’s latest interactive public art installation consists of six-foot-high turquoise blue letters just waiting for participating passersby to complete the picture by filling in the first “i” in the word “civic” and posing for a photo. The point is to reflect on what we expect from our government and what the government should expect from us. All portraits will be captioned with participants’ opinions and displayed online. Launched in the fall of 2016, the project, part of the Arlington Arts’ initiative “Courthouse 2.0 Reimagining the Civic,” remains up through Oct. 29. Corner of 15th Street N. and North Courthouse Road, Arlington. Call 703-228-1850 or visit reimaginecivic.com. REBECCA COLES

A U.K.-based paper artist who’s currently focused on the reinvention of entomological cataloguing, display and the assemblage of shapes. More specifically, she’s fascinated with the process by which three-dimensional decorative forms materialize out of flat sheets of paper. Her work is a labor of love, with each piece composed of hundreds if not thousands of profiles, and each shape hand drawn and intricately hand cut from carefully selected paper, focusing on recycling a medium that would otherwise be discarded and lost. Now to Sept. 3. Long View Gallery, 1234 9th St. NW. Call 202-232-4788 or visit longviewgallery.com. TRANSFORMER: HOMEGROWN

A summer exhibition showcasing local art, agriculture and business and examining what it means to sustain a hyper-local lifestyle in D.C. Works from more than 40 local artists from Transformer’s FlatFile program will be featured in this exhibition, a partnership with Up Top Acres, a network of rooftop farms, Miss Pixie’s and Logan Hardware. Each week, Transformer presents a different selection of works in tandem with special events, both at its gallery and in locations around the city, highlighting locally sourced and produced food and creative products. Closes Saturday, Aug. 19. 1404 P St. NW. Call 202-483-1102 or visit transformerdc.org. VOULKOS: THE BREAKTHROUGH YEARS

The Renwick Gallery offers the first exhibition to focus on the early career of Peter Voulkos, from 1953 to 1968, when the potter’s radical methods and ideas opened up the possibilities for ceramics in ways that are still being felt today. One of the most influential ceramicists of the 20th century, Voulkos defied mid-century craft dictums to reinvent his medium, combining wheel-throwing with slab-building, traditional glazes with epoxy paint, figuration with abstraction and building large-scale ceramic structures with complex internal engineering. Closes Sunday, Aug. 20. Renwick Gallery, Pennsylvania Avenue at 17th Street NW. Free. Call 202-633-1000 or visit renwick.americanart.si.edu. YVES SAINT LAURENT: THE PERFECTION OF STYLE

Virginia’s leading art museum plays host to a traveling exhibition of one of history’s most radical and influential fashion designers. Drawn from the archives of the Fondation Pierre Bergé – Yves Saint Laurent and other private collections, the exhibition features 100 examples of haute couture and ready-to-wear garments, plus accessories, photographs, drawings, film and video, showcasing Saint Laurent’s artistic genius, process and sources of inspiration. The “Paper Doll Couture House,” which launched Saint Laurent’s career as a teenager in 1953, is among the artifacts on display for the first time in the U.S. In the ensuing decades the designer, first at the House of Dior and later via his own label, is credited with helping advance women’s wear beyond the dress to include jackets and pantsuits. Garments from when he officially retired, via his final runway collection in 2002, are also on display. Now to Aug. 27. Altria Group and New Market Galleries, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, 200 North Boulevard. Richmond, Va. Tickets are $10 to $22. Call 804-340-1405 or visit vmfa.museum.

FOOD & DRINK

HAY-ADAMS: OFF THE RECORD LOBBY POP-UP

The Hay-Adams hotel’s famous downstairs hideaway and watering hole will be closed to undergo renovations over the next month. But never fear: Off The Record’s collectable political coasters, stately furnishings and classic cocktails will pop up to the lobby level at the hotel across Lafayette Square from the White House. Sip the Washington-original Lime Rickey (gin with fresh lime juice and club soda) or other classics, including a Mint Julep or a Fill a Buster (gin, ginger liqueur, cucumber, basil and sparkling wine). In what was the hotel’s original dining room and popular bar, you can also enjoy summer savory creations by executive chef Nicolas Legret — from OTR Slides with crab cakes and tartar sauce, to a Seafood Platter of oysters, jumbo shrimp and lobster, to a grilled black angus strip steak with romaine, fries and Maitre d’Hotel butter — and desserts including S’Mores Cheesecake, Homemade Ice Cream and Hay-Adams Baked Cookies from pastry chef Josh Short. Now to Sept. 4. The Hay-Adams Room, 800 16th St. NW. Call 202-638-6600 or visit hayadams.com. HANK’S ON THE HILL: BEER-B-Q

The Capitol Hill location helps kick off DC Beer Week a day early with its fourth annual all-you-can-eat-and-drink-a-thon — as long as you’re in the mood for grilled meats and frosty brews from Atlas Brew Works. Chef Jay will be filling the grill with Baby Back Ribs and Fried Chicken, in addition to serving Pimento Grilled Cheese Bites, Mac & Cheese, Oysters on the Half Shell, Watermelon Salad, Smoked Cauliflower Fritters and Green Beans with Smoked Coconut. For dessert, try a tart and tangy Key Lime Pie. Saturday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hank’s on the Hill, 633 Pennsylvania Ave SE. Tickets are $50. Call 202-733-1971 or visit hanksoysterbar.com. SUMMER RESTAURANT WEEK

Last year D.C. was deemed by various publications as one of the country’s best restaurant cities. There’s no better time to branch out from your usual haunts to see what all the fuss is about than through the popular twice-annual promotion that the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington started 16 years ago in a post-9/11 push for business. More than 250 establishments across the region will offer special three-course meals for $22 at lunch and brunch or $35 at dinner. Obviously, it’s more of a bargain at some restaurants than others, depending on their usual price points, though even a few diners and cafes participate by stepping up their usual affordable game. Many participants have also pledged to donate proceeds during the promotion to the Capital Area Food Bank. Through Sunday, Aug. 20. For more information, including exclusive deals on meals through RAMW’s Diner Rewards Program, or to make reservations, visit rwdmv.com. TAP SPORTS BAR: TAP BEER FEST

An unofficial promotion on the eve of DC Beer Week, the expansive bar in the MGM entertainment complex in Prince George’s County offers a fest highlighting the brews from six area vendors: Flying Dog, Stone Brewing, Port City, Jailbreak Brewing Company, Terrapin Beer Co., and Miller Lite. A cornhole competition offers the winner a prize pack including $50 in credit to the venue. Saturday, Aug. 19, from 2 to 7 p.m. Tap Sports Bar in MGM National Harbor, 7100 Harborview Ave., Oxon Hill, Md. Tickets, available at the door, are $30 and include a limited-edition glass and six tickets for five-ounce beer samples. Call 844-646-6847 or visit mgmnationalharbor.com.

