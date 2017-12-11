Call Me By Your Name gets three Golden Globe nominations

Critically lauded gay romance Call Me By Your Name has earned three nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Announced on Monday in Los Angeles, Call Me By Your Name was nominated for Best Drama, with Timothée Chalamet earning a nod for Best Actor, and Armie Hammer for Best Supporting Actor.

The coming-of-age drama, about the budding romance between Chalamet’s Elio and Hammer’s Oliver, has received critical acclaim, with a 98% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Chalamet in particular has received praise for his performance, already scooping several critics awards, including the New York Film Critics Circle and Los Angeles Film Critics Association awards for Best Actor.

Elsewhere at the Globes, Battle of the Sexes, about lesbian tennis icon Billy Jean King, scooped two best actor nominations for stars Emma Stone and Steve Carell.

Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water received 7 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actress for Octavia Spencer, as well as Best Supporting Actress for Richard Jenkins, who plays the closeted neighbor of lead character Elisa (Sally Hawkins).

Notably, Christopher Plummer was nominated for his supporting role in All the Money in the World — a role he took over from Kevin Spacey after a string of sexual assault allegations came out against the actor.

Over in television, the newly revived Will & Grace picked up two nominations, including Best Musical or Comedy and a Best Actor nomination for Eric McCormack as Will. That could cause tension on set in future, as co-star Debra Messing was notably snubbed for her role as Grace.

And it’s not the only snub that’s been noticed at this year’s Globes. Chief among these is a lack of any female directors being nominated for Best Director, including lesbian filmmaker Dee Rees for Mudbound, her acclaimed portrait of racial tensions in 1940s Mississippi, though Mary J. Blige secured a Best Supporting Actress nod.

The Globes also shut out Jordan Peele’s race-themed thriller Get Out, considered a contender for Best Screenplay, though lead Daniel Kaluuya was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy. Similarly, Kumail Najianai’s The Big Sick was loved by critics when it opened this year, but came up empty-handed in all categories.

Jill Soloway’s Transparent was excluded from nominations this year, failing to secure either a Best Comedy or Musical nomination, or a nod for its lead Jeffrey Tambor, who won in 2015 and received nominations in 2016 and 2017. Tambor will be written out of Amazon’s comedy-drama after he was accused of sexual harassment by two transgender actresses.

Finally, while their film has garnered nominations for its leads and Best Picture, Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino and screenwriter James Ivory were both snubbed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The 75th annual awards air live on Jan. 7 (NBC, 8 p.m. ET/5 PT).