Dave Chappelle jokes that Kevin Spacey’s alleged harassment victim “grew up to be gay anyway”

Chappelle said Spacey "sniffed that shit out like a truffle pig" when discussing his alleged advances towards 14-year-old Anthony Rapp

By on January 3, 2018

Dave Chappelle in The Bird Revelation — Photo: Netflix / IMDB

Dave Chappelle is under fire for comments in his latest stand-up show about Kevin Spacey’s sexual misconduct allegations.

In Chappelle’s Netflix special The Bird Revelation, he discusses the recent wave of sexual assault allegations, including Anthony Rapp, who accused Kevin Spacey of trying to have sex with him when he was just 14 years old.

“Wow, I mean it is really bad out here,” he said, according to Daily Beast. “Kevin Spacey’s out here grabbing men by the pussy! I didn’t even know that was possible!”

He added: “I’ve been to a lot of parties in my day. Never been to a good one that had 14-year-old boys in it.”

However, it’s a follow-up that has riled some. Chappelle noted that Rapp “grew up to be gay anyway,” meaning “Kevin Spacey sniffed that shit out like a truffle pig.”

“And not to victim-blame, but it seems like the kind of situation that a gay 14-year-old kid would get himself into,” Chappelle added.

Chappelle continued the bit, saying, “All joking aside, Kevin Spacey shouldn’t have done that shit to that kid. He was 14 years old and forced to carry a grown man’s secret for 30 years.

“The saddest part is, if [Rapp] had been able to carry that secret for another six months, I would get to know how House of Cards ends.”

Some on social media were outraged that Chappelle chose to make light of Spacey’s actions.

Rapp accused Spacey last year of making unwanted sexual advances at a party in 1986. The fallout from Rapp’s revelation included accusations of sexual misconduct and harassment from multiple members of the House of Cards crew, which led to Spacey being fired from the flagship Netflix show.

Rhuaridh Marr is Metro Weekly’s managing editor. He can be reached at rmarr@metroweekly.com.

