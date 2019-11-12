The Feed: Don Jr. supports gender-neutral bathrooms – Whitney Houston’s alleged bisexuality – Gender reveal stunt ends in plane crash

Donald Trump Jr. has come out in support of gender-neutral bathrooms, a “gender reveal” stunt ended in a two-person plane crash, and a new memoir claims to support that Whitney Houston was bisexual — these are the LGBTQ stories you need to know now:

Don Jr. says he supports gender-neutral bathrooms (wait, what?)

Yes, don’t adjust your internet, the son of the “worst president on LGBTQ issues ever” — whose administration is attacking transgender healthcare, shelter access, and military service — has said he supports making every bathroom gender-neutral. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Donald Trump Jr.’s reasoning isn’t a change of heart, Out reports, but rather because it would save money. “We’re real estate people,” he told right-wing talk show Rubin Report. “If I don’t have to build dual bathrooms I could actually save a lot of money.” Trump Jr., who has repeatedly attacked transgender athletes, claims his philosophy is “live and let live.”

Police arrest more than 120 people at gay-friendly bar in Uganda

Just weeks after Uganda’s government announced plans to reintroduce a “Kill the Gays” bill that would punish homosexuality with the death penalty, police in the capital of Kampala have arrested 127 people at a bar known for having LGBTQ patrons. Armed police raided RAM Bar, claiming those inside were smoking “banned substances” and that authorities were unaware of the large LGBTQ presence in the bar, Queerty reports.

127 people suspected to be smoking banned substances were arrested last night in a Police raid on a bar on Hannington road. 2 released, 125 to appear in court today. LGBTQ community has called this an attack on their freedom, since a big number of them were arrested in the raid. pic.twitter.com/D6SbxwepDh — #CanaryReports (@CanaryMugume) November 11, 2019

New memoir claims Whitney Houston had physical relationship with a woman

Robyn Crawford, Whitney Houston’s assistant, creative director, and best friend, has claimed a physical relationship between the two women in her new memoir, A Song For You: My Life with Whitney Houston. Crawford wrote that they met when they were teenage camp counselors: “It was during that first summer that we met. It was the first time our lips touched…. And it felt wonderful. And then not long after that we spent the night together. And that evening was the night that we touched. And that just brought us closer.” Crawford said that Houston ended the relationship when she signed her record deal at 19. “We were intimate with all of it,” she told Oprah Magazine. “And the physical part was like a river. We both dived in, and there was goodness there. But the big picture was always where she was going. And our friendship was the foundation.”

Gender reveal stunt ends in plane crash

Straight people keep finding ever more elaborate — and dangerous — ways to tell friends, family, and the world the specific gender of their baby. There was the time a man in Arizona started a 73 square-mile wildfire after shooting an explosive target filled with blue powder. Or the grandmother in Iowa who died last month after a device filled with colored powder exploded and killed her. And now a plane has crashed in Texas after going “too slow” while “dump[ing] about 350 gallons of pink water,” according to a National Transportation Safety Board report. Thankfully the pilot was uninjured and the passenger only sustained minor injuries. Watch footage from the Arizona reveal below, via NBC News, and unfriend anyone you know who is planning an elaborate (read: potentially deadly) “gender reveal” party of their own.

