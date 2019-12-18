Gay man attacked in Queens claims police and doctors did nothing to help him

A gay man who was the victim of a homophobic assault in Queens claims he received no help from police and doctors in the wake of the attack.

Ronald Albarracin, a 24-year-old originally from Ecuador, claims that he was leaving a bar around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2019, when he was attacked around Northern Boulevard and 99th Street in the Corona neighborhood of Queens.

Albarracin claims his assailants began calling him names and homophobic slurs before punching and kicking him repeatedly. The attack left him with a broken nose, bruises, and several visible marks on his hands and face.

Albarracin escaped and called police, who arrived on scene with EMTs. But he claims they did nothing to help him, reports Gay City News.

“The police did not do anything even though they saw me with blood,” Albarracin said in an interview through a translator. “They did not even say anything or explain anything. They did not speak Spanish and did not try at all to understand what was going on.”

NYPD Detective Denise Moroney, a spokesperson for the police department, did not comment on Albarracin’s complaints, but told Gay City News that police responded to the scene, and that the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task force is investigating the case. Police say they have no description of the alleged attackers.

But Albarracin claims his unlucky night continued after he was transported by medics to Elmhurst Hospital. He says that medical staff did not provide him with any medication for pain relief, and, since leaving the hospital, he has experienced regular nosebleeds and ongoing pain.

Albarracin says this isn’t the first time he’s been attacked because of his sexual orientation, but hopes it will be his last. He has plans to move to upstate New York, and is too afraid to leave his house, even to go to work.

“I do not dare to go out into the street with the way I am, with the broken nose,” he said. “I cannot even take off my hat because of how my face looks.”

Over the past year, there have been several anti-LGBTQ attacks in Queens that have made headlines. A gay couple claimed they were attacked while eating at Pollos Mario restaurant on Sept. 13. On June 29, the day before the WorldPride/Stonewall 50 March in New York City, a pair of transgender filmmakers were pepper sprayed by a couple yelling anti-trans slurs at them. Last year, a man pleaded guilty to attacking a woman on the subway because she kissed a female friend on the cheek, fracturing the woman’s spine.

