WATCH: Gay couple recreates Jurassic Park with their dog while in coronavirus lockdown

“Mr. Hammond, I think we’re back in business…”
If you’re looking for a pick-me-up while social distancing, this might help: a British gay couple escaped boredom during the U.K.’s coronavirus lockdown by recreating Jurassic Park scenes with their dog.
Anthony Baxter and Rob Slade — co-starring alongside our new favorite actor, Rigil the dog — dressed up as various characters from Steven Spielberg’s 1993 blockbuster.
With wigs, props, and even an umbrella gun, they depicted some of the film’s most iconic scenes, including Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie (Laura Dern) seeing the dinosaurs for the first time, and children Lex and Tim escaping from a T-Rex and Velociraptors.
There’s even a laugh-out-loud version of Ellie’s “we’re back in business” scene — and her scream as a dinosaur rudely interrupts her celebration.
Rigil, naturally, steals the show as the dinos in question, dressed in an adorable costume and commanding every scene with Oscar-worthy gravitas.
Why did they feel compelled to recreate Jurassic Park? “The dog was so bored he made us do this,” Baxter wrote on Twitter.
Honestly, it has everything, and it’s absolutely worth watching to brighten up your day.
