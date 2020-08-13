In this week’s edition, Doug Rule talks to the hilarious and irrepressible Leslie Jordan, who will be hosting Saturday’s Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington FREE virtual gala this Saturday. The LGBTQ treasure talks about his youth, his family, his love of Sordid Lives, and his recent success as a massive Instagram hit — and the secret project that may be leading to. He also shares a story or two that just make you smile, including recollections of his stints on Star Trek’s Deep Space Nine and Celebrity Big Brother UK.

Click on the cover below to read the issue now or download it for reading on any device later:

Also: André Hereford reviews the sensational, must-see documentary Boys State, John Riley reports on the defunct DC Eagle’s alleged holdup of PPP funds for its struggling former employees, a look at Restaurant Week during the pandemic, and Rhuaridh Marr celebrates the same-sex wedding of Marvel’s Hulkling and Wiccan. There’s plenty more news, arts, and entertainment, as well as RetroScene from a 1997 BackTracks and a 1998 American Brotherhood Weekend.

When you support Metro Weekly’s LGBTQ community journalism, you’ll have the highest resolution issue personally delivered to your device every week, along with many other member benefits — who doesn’t love a Metro Weekly mug and totebag? Check out our new membership levels here and join us today!