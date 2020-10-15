Campus Pride reveals 2020’s “Best of the Best” LGBTQ-friendly colleges

Campus Pride has released their annual compilation of the forty most LGBTQ+ friendly American college and university campuses. In order to qualify for inclusion on the selective list, schools must score highly on the Campus Pride Index.

This benchmark measures the degree to which policies, programs, and practices at schools are LGBTQ+ inclusive. It currently covers over 395 campuses and is freely available to the public at CampusPrideIndex.org.

For students and their families searching for LGBTQ+ friendly and safe educational institutions, the Campus Pride index continues to prove a particularly useful tool for college searching.

There is also a Campus Pride Sports Index launched five years ago to evaluate the level to which college sports programs are inclusive to the LGBTQ+ community.

Of note to our local residents is University of Maryland’s inclusion on the list, which scored a perfect 5 out of 5 stars on the Index.

“LGBTQ youth and families want to know what campuses are doing when it comes to inclusive policies, programs and practices,” Shane Windmeyer, executive director of Campus Pride and the author of the Campus Pride Index, said in a statement. “The ‘Best of the Best’ highlights the Top 40 this year across six regions throughout the country,” and “Campus Pride is proud at the growing number of campuses that are ‘coming out’ and wanting to be the ‘Best of the Best’ each year.”

The 2020 Best of the Best LGBTQ-Friendly Colleges & Universities are listed below by region:

Mid-Atlantic Region

Ithaca College

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey-New Brunswick

University of Maryland, College Park

Lehigh University

Montclair State University

The Pennsylvania State University

University of Pennsylvania

Princeton University

Midwest

Kansas State University

Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Indiana University, Bloomington

University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire

University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee

University of Wisconsin – Green Bay

The Ohio State University

Kenyon College

Kent State University

Augsburg College

Macalester College

Purdue University

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

New England

Tufts University

University of Massachusetts, Amherst

University of Vermont

MIT

Southeast

Guilford College

Northern Kentucky University

Elon University

University of Kentucky

University of Louisville

Southwest

University of Texas at Dallas

Texas Tech University

West

University of Washington

University of Oregon

Portland State University

University of Colorado at Boulder

Southern Oregon University

San Diego State University

Washington State University

Harvey Mudd College

