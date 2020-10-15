Campus Pride reveals 2020’s “Best of the Best” LGBTQ-friendly colleges

- News
- Arts
- Life
- Shopping
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Social
- Magazine
- Support
Campus Pride has released their annual compilation of the forty most LGBTQ+ friendly American college and university campuses. In order to qualify for inclusion on the selective list, schools must score highly on the Campus Pride Index.
This benchmark measures the degree to which policies, programs, and practices at schools are LGBTQ+ inclusive. It currently covers over 395 campuses and is freely available to the public at CampusPrideIndex.org.
For students and their families searching for LGBTQ+ friendly and safe educational institutions, the Campus Pride index continues to prove a particularly useful tool for college searching.
There is also a Campus Pride Sports Index launched five years ago to evaluate the level to which college sports programs are inclusive to the LGBTQ+ community.
Of note to our local residents is University of Maryland’s inclusion on the list, which scored a perfect 5 out of 5 stars on the Index.
Read more: University of Maryland, College Park tops list of “Best Colleges for LGBTQ+ Students”
“LGBTQ youth and families want to know what campuses are doing when it comes to inclusive policies, programs and practices,” Shane Windmeyer, executive director of Campus Pride and the author of the Campus Pride Index, said in a statement. “The ‘Best of the Best’ highlights the Top 40 this year across six regions throughout the country,” and “Campus Pride is proud at the growing number of campuses that are ‘coming out’ and wanting to be the ‘Best of the Best’ each year.”
The 2020 Best of the Best LGBTQ-Friendly Colleges & Universities are listed below by region:
Read more:
Republicans claim Texas Democrat will “divert military money for transgender re-assignment surgeries”
Long Island restaurant owner accused of beating and hurling anti-gay slurs at employee
Woman goes viral for angrily asserting “Love is love, bitch! Gay pride!”
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!