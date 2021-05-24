Elliot Page shares shirtless photo and people can’t get enough

Elliot Page is reminding everyone that summer is just around the corner (and that we are absolutely not ready for it).

In his first shirtless photo since coming out as trans, the Oscar nominee shared a pic showcasing his red swim shorts and an absolutely shredded torso.

“Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful,” he wrote on Instagram on Monday.

As noted by People, this is the first time Page has shown his torso since he revealed that he had undergone gender-affirming surgery earlier this year.

Page, 34, came out as transgender last year, writing on Twitter that he felt “lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

He added, “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey.”

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey on The Oprah Conversation in March, Page said that he decided to speak openly about pursuing top surgery — a surgical procedure to remove breast tissue — to highlight the impact that it can have on trans people.

“I wanted to share with people just how much it has changed my life,” he told Winfrey. “And I want people to know that not only has it been life changing for me, I do believe it is life saving and it’s the case for so many people…and because there is such an attack on trans health care right now, when already there is such a lack of access or trans people who don’t even want to go to the doctor.”

As for Page’s shirtless photo, it has caused quite the reaction on social media, with people branding him “handsome,” “hot AF,” “amazing,” and “absolutely shredded.”

On Instagram, Justin Min, Page’s co-star on Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, wrote, “Okkk summer ready.”

Justin Cornwell — who will join the upcoming third season of Umbrella Academy — added, “Dude I see why you crushed me on that workout!”

“Look at dat handsome boi,” Broad City‘s Ilana Glazer responded.

The Vampire Diaries‘ Nina Dobrev wrote, “You look amazing.”

Miley Cyrus simply wrote, “Hot ❤️.”

And the compliments/thirst tweets didn’t stop there:

Elliot Page looks so happy in his new pic!!!! We love to see it. This is what we need to see more of and what the media rarely shows: trans joy and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/gsVEnmHlwx — Serena Daniari (@serenajazmine) May 24, 2021

Look at this dude. His smile is contagious. ❤️#ElliotPage pic.twitter.com/wNgSoQ4Ehe — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) May 24, 2021

Elliot Page got top surgery AND he fucking got absolutely shredded and I have never felt so euphoric for a person I’ve never met before pic.twitter.com/G7oj1CvlR7 — theresa! (@beastposting) May 24, 2021

Elliot Page is out here thriving pic.twitter.com/e0WJVRHTeS — Film Daze (@filmdaze) May 24, 2021

Elliot Page's abs are allowed at pride. — May Murden (@JayJurden) May 24, 2021

Elliot Page is hot AF. This is livin life with happiness. So happy for him! pic.twitter.com/jYJYvhFpqD — He’s A Family Gay (@nomoremrnicega) May 24, 2021

elliot page could step on me, toss me around like a ragdoll, and i’d thank him afterwards https://t.co/2B2KpYvcAn — gay shaymin 🏳️‍⚧️ (@JASFROMKONOYO) May 24, 2021

Read More:

Marvel releases ‘Eternals’ trailer featuring its first gay superhero

Lego launching first LGBTQ set called “Everyone Is Awesome”

Cruella reportedly features Disney’s first prominent gay character