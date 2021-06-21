Anti-LGBTQ hate group panics about ‘surviving the rainbow onslaught’ during Pride

Anti-LGBTQ evangelicals are panicking about “surviving the rainbow onslaught” during Pride month.

Noted hate group the Family Research Council has instructed its followers that there’s “no escaping” the “sexual revolution” and complained that “Pride is the new religion.”

The group’s anti-LGBTQ leader, Tony Perkins, made the comments during his Pray Vote Stand webcast, Right Wing Watch reports.

“The world is upside-down when American pride is something we should apologize for, but sexual perversion is the stuff of parades,” Perkins, an avowed Donald Trump supporter, complained.

“You can’t turn on the television, shop for cereal, or scroll through Facebook without being hit over the head with LGBT Pride,” Perkins continued. “Thanks to ‘woke’ corporate America and the most radical administration in history, there’s no escaping the left’s fourth sexual revolution.”

Perkins, who has been called “the most recognizable anti-LGBTQ activist in America,” complained that Pride month is now a “30-day event that rivals Christmas.”

He then decried the Biden administration overturning Trump’s ban on U.S. embassies flying the Pride flag and said President Biden had hired too many LGBTQ people.

“When did we become identified by our sexual proclivities?” Perkins added. “The world is upside down when American pride is something we should apologize, for but sexual perversion is the stuff of parades.”

Perkins also seemed affronted that LGBTQ people are seeking the same rights and protections as others.

“They demand validation, affirmation, celebration,” he said. “Pride is the new religion, and everyone must bow a knee to their sexual gods or face the left’s fiery furnace.”

Perkins ended his rant by saying the LGBTQ community is “shaking a collective fist in the face of God.”

The Family Research Council is notorious for its anti-LGBTQ messaging and actions. The Southern Poverty Law Center categorizes the organization as an extremist hate group due to its anti-LGBTQ ideology, including opposing marriage equality, LGBTQ-inclusive hate crime laws, anti-bullying programs, and the military’s repeal of its anti-gay “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy.

Earlier this year, Family Research Council told its followers that gay people are “unnatural,” “against nature” and “deserve death.”

“Homosexuality is unnatural because it is a departure from God’s design for sexuality,” FRC claimed in its official ministry to pastors. “According to the passage, homosexuality is also a consequence of humanity suppressing God’s truth and refusing to honor Him.”

President Biden also enraged FRC leader Perkins after Biden signed an executive order banning discrimination against LGBTQ people. Perkins claimed that it was an “assault on biological reality” and that people of faith would be “forced to violate their consciences” by not discriminating against LGBTQ people.

Perkins has close ties to twice-impeached former President Donald Trump and a long history of anti-LGBTQ statements and sentiments, including last year arguing that decriminalizing homosexuality was a “mistake.”

He has also called for the impeachment of former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy for authoring the Obergefell decision legalizing same-sex marriage, advocated for conversion therapy, and compared LGBTQ advocates to terrorists.

Perkins has also derided transgender-inclusive restroom policies adopted by businesses like Target, has compared the fate of Christians living in a society where LGBTQ rights are respected to the plight of Jews during the Holocaust, and insists that pedophilia is “a homosexual problem.”

In addition, he has used his position at FRC to promote laws restricting LGBTQ adoption, oppose the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” and advocate for Uganda’s “Kill the Gays” law that doles out punishments for homosexuality.

