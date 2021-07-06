Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks LGBTQ people and trans equality in lengthy Twitter rant

Conspiracy theorist and congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has attacked LGBTQ people in a lengthy Twitter rant.

Greene suggested that LGBTQ people stop talking about their sexuality and complained about a transgender “invasion” in a multi-part Twitter thread that also attacked Vice President Kamala Harris and claimed that Americans are “over” COVID-19.

The Republican lawmaker, who embraced the QAnon conspiracy theory and compared a House mask mandate to the Holocaust, called herself a “regular” American and branded her fact-challenged rant a “message from America to the Swamp.”

Specifically addressing LGBTQ people, Greene wrote: “Your identity is not your sexual preference or what you like to do in the bedroom.”

She then attacked transgender females participating in women’s sports, claiming that “most Americans don’t agree with the invasion of Trans biological men in girls/women’s sports.”

“Don’t forget Dem voters have daughters too, and do NOT want biological men beating their girls,” she added.

12. Your identity is not your sexual preference or what you like to do in the bedroom. Most Americans don’t agree with the invasion of Trans biological men in girls/women’s sports. Don’t forget Dem voters have daughters too, and do NOT want biological men beating their girls. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 6, 2021

Republicans nationwide are attacking transgender people and transgender rights, with lawmakers in multiple states introducing and passing bans on trans athletes competing in sports according to their gender identity.

Greene also attacked Vice President Harris in her tweets, claiming that “no one” likes her, “not even the Democrats.” She also claimed that “no one cares” about the new, more transmissible COVID-19 variant, known as Delta.

She also slammed Fox News, calling them part of the “fake news media,” and whined about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), the Green New Deal, and Cortez’s effective use of social media to engage with people.

Greene also attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), calling her a “hate-America, ungrateful refugee” and saying America should “send Omar back.” (Omar was born in Somalia and moved to the U.S. in 1995 when her family was granted asylum.)

Greene then unironically tweeted, “The non-stop dog whistle labeling everything racist is broken…. We don’t care about color, we care about character.”

She ended her lengthy rant by telling those who “don’t like America or our flag” to “get the hell out of our GREAT country & go live in some other shithole Socialist or Communist country.”

Greene’s thread is the latest in a long-running series of attacks on LGBTQ people. Last month, the far-right Republican called teaching children about LGBTQ issues “child abuse.”

She has called the Equality Act — a landmark piece of legislation that would enshrine nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people into federal law — “evil and “a direct attack on God’s creation.”

Greene also recently complained about U.S. embassies flying the LGBTQ Pride flag, calling them “hate America flags,” and placed an anti-transgender sign outside her congressional office to “troll” Democratic Rep. Marie Newman, whose daughter is transgender.

In February, Greene was stripped of her House committee assignments in a bipartisan vote, after previously suggesting that school shootings in Sandy Hook and Parkland were staged and claiming that a plane didn’t strike the Pentagon on 9/11.

Read More:

Presbyterian Church leaders vote in favor of barring gay men from being ordained as clergy

‘Teen Wolf’ star Tyler Posey comes out as queer and sexually fluid

Trump supporter arrested after damaging rainbow crosswalk in Florida