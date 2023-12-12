‘Doctor Who’ Gets Complaints Over “Inappropriate” Trans Character

The BBC reports that it received over 100 complaints over the inclusion of Rose, a transgender character played by Yasmin Finney, in the recent Doctor Who special, The Star Beast.
The special episode was watched by more than 7.6 million people, so the 144 complaints comprise a minuscule portion of the audience. But those most vehemently opposed to transgender visibility are often the most vocal.
According to Deadline, the chief complaints about Finney’s inclusion were that her character was “anti-male,” while others criticized the TV series for the “inappropriate inclusion of [a] transgender character.”
In the series, Rose is the daughter of Shaun and Donna, the latter played by British actress Catherine Tate. Although her family supports her transition, they are depicted as still coming to terms with her pronouns.
At one point in The Star Beast, Tate’s character tells her mother of her pride in her transgender daughter.
“You have a kid. You think, ‘Good I’ve got it, that’s mine.’ Then she grows up into this extraordinarily beautiful thing and you think, ‘Where the hell did she come from? How lucky am I?'”
Returning showrunner Russell T Davies has spoken about aiming to reflect more of society on screen. During a press conference last month he lamented over how transgender representation is often vilified by the press — especially the right-leaning tabloid newspapers and websites.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Davies said viewers can expect to see more of Finney — beloved for her role as Elle on Heartstopper — hinting that Rose will pop up later in the series. He strongly defended the casting of the transgender actress in the role.
“I was writing a trans character who’s a teenager, part of a London family, of mixed race, and that’s an unusual set of conditions for a character to meet,” he said. “The list of people who would audition for that is not very long. Along came Yasmin, and we just closed the door after that, because there she was! She’s absolutely terrific, and she has more appearances to come, simply because I adore working with her.”
Finney — who has previously spoken about her estrangement from her extended family after transitioning — told the BBC that being part of the Doctor Who cast has given her “a kooky, amazing [chosen] family,” providing her the opportunity to work with longstanding Doctor Who fixtures like Tate and David Tennant, whom she’s admired since childhood.
Finney also acknowledged that there may be some confusion regarding her character’s name, Rose, and the character of Rose Tyler in the early 2000s, portrayed by actress Billie Piper.
“Everyone was like oh my God she’s taken Billie Piper’s role, what about Billie Piper? What’s happened? What’s happened?” Finney said. “No, guys, I’m simply just named after Rose.”
Regarding the hateful venom she’s gotten from people on social media for accepting the role, Finney largely downplayed the criticism, treating it as a part of the landscape for transgender actresses.
“Any sort of franchise that has been going years and you get a black trans woman playing the role, people are going to have their opinions,” she told the BBC.
“It’s so funny because when I get a hate comment, it’ll be, ‘Your acting was so bad and I hate trans people.’ Fair enough you had one opinion, but then when you tie my identity into it, it’s just kind of unfair,” she said.
“Ultimately, I just want to deliver a good performance. I want people to laugh, I want people to smile, I want people to cry. And also I just want to be good representation for people that haven’t had it.”
Finney hopes to be able to portray a number of different characters in a variety of roles, and not simply be typecast in trans roles. She appears to shun the idea that actors can only portray characters whose identities match their own real-life backgrounds.
“I think there needs to be such a more open space for any actor,” she said. “If you’re a good actor, you’re a good actor. It doesn’t matter your identity, your sexuality, if you can sell a story, you can sell a story.”
To commemorate the Transgender Day of Remembrance, the National Center for Transgender Equality released a report honoring the lives of 109 transgender individuals in the United States who died over the past year from various causes.
The 2023 "Remembrance Report" honors 53 transgender, gender-nonconforming, and nonbinary people who lost their lives to violence and 33 more who committed suicide -- which the report, in many instances, casts as the result of mental health struggles, prejudice, and discrimination.
Information on the deceased individuals was compiled from various news sources, LGBTQ advocacy organizations, social media, and community submissions. Each entry, categorized by the state where the deceased resided, includes photos, illustrations, and biographical information.
School board candidates backed by the anti-LGBTQ "parental rights" group Moms for Liberty lost multiple races across a handful of states in Tuesday's election.
The group, which emerged out of parental opposition to school closures and masking mandates and began asserting themselves at school board meetings, quickly pivoted to opposing "critical race theory" -- political speak for any race-related topics or policies that emphasize student equity or diversity -- as well as policies protecting LGBTQ students from discrimination.
The group's members have been active in challenging and seeking to remove from school library shelves any books with what they consider "inappropriate content," including those that feature diverse characters or touch on issues of race, identity, gender, or sexuality.
Transgender people can be baptized in the Roman Catholic Church, says new guidance from the Vatican.
The guidance came in response to dubia, or questions regarding Catholic Church doctrine, submitted by Brazilian Bishop Jose Negri of Santo Amaro, inquiring about LGBTQ people and their participation in holy sacraments.
The church's Dicastery of the Doctrine of the Faith said that transgender people may be baptized, under certain conditions, and as long as there is "no risk of causing a public scandal or disorientation among the faithful."
The doctrinal office also said that "transsexuals," as it refers to transgender people, could serve as godparents at a baptism at the discretion of a local priest, or as witnesses at a Church wedding -- noting that there is no prohibition in current canonical legislation -- but warned that diocesan priests should exercise "pastoral prudence" in allowing this participation.
