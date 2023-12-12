‘Doctor Who’ Gets Complaints Over “Inappropriate” Trans Character

To commemorate the Transgender Day of Remembrance, the National Center for Transgender Equality released a report honoring the lives of 109 transgender individuals in the United States who died over the past year from various causes.

The 2023 "Remembrance Report" honors 53 transgender, gender-nonconforming, and nonbinary people who lost their lives to violence and 33 more who committed suicide -- which the report, in many instances, casts as the result of mental health struggles, prejudice, and discrimination.

Information on the deceased individuals was compiled from various news sources, LGBTQ advocacy organizations, social media, and community submissions. Each entry, categorized by the state where the deceased resided, includes photos, illustrations, and biographical information.