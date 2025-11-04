Charlie Sheen Clarifies Exactly What He Meant by “Sex with Men”

Actor Charlie Sheen has clarified recent remarks about having “sex with men,” addressing the topic in a new round of interviews promoting his memoir and Netflix docuseries.

Sheen first revealed his same-sex experiences in September while previewing his memoir The Book of Sheen and the new Netflix series aka Charlie Sheen. In both, the Two and a Half Men star discusses his history of drug use, relationships, sexual escapades, and ongoing efforts to confront his personal demons.

In both the book and documentary, Sheen says he “flipped the menu over” when it came to sex — often while under the influence of hard drugs.

On a recent episode of the podcast In Depth with Graham Bensinger, the thrice-married actor clarified the nature of his same-sex encounters.

“When people say ‘sex with men,’ you immediately think of, like, butt sex. Sorry to be graphic, but that’s kind of where the mind goes, right?” Sheen told Bensinger. “And it wasn’t that…. I don’t want to be like, ‘OK, I did this thing, but this and that part of it didn’t happen.’ But it didn’t.”

Sheen said he wasn’t clarifying his comments out of shame but because he wanted to be more specific about his experiences. “It’s just kind of like a, ‘Huh, [sex with men] is a bit of a broad category,'” the 60-year-old actor said.

Bensinger asked whether Sheen’s drug use made him “curious” to experiment with men, or if the curiosity existed beforehand and drugs simply lowered his inhibitions. Sheen didn’t give a direct answer.

“That’s a good question. Sitting here, I don’t really know,” he said. “I’m not going to say, ‘Oh yeah, it was absolutely the drugs,’ because there’s two schools of thought: that the drugs open doors that are somewhere already in that house, or, that they create them.”

Sheen added, “It never happened without insane amounts of crack.”

In the Netflix docuseries, Sheen says that publicly acknowledging his sexual encounters with men felt “fucking liberating,” framing his past drug use and sexual exploits as part of his life experience.

“So what? Some of it was weird. A lot of it was fucking fun, and life goes on,” he says. “Look at the state of the fucking world … The other side of that menu really fucking matters? If someone doesn’t want to hire me because ‘He did all that shit’? Whatever, didn’t want to work with you anyway.”