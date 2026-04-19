The Christophers Is a Delicious Art World Swindle

Soon to return to mastering magnetism in Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday, and to Middle Earth in next year’s The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, Sir Ian McKellen works a totally different screen magic in The Christophers.

Playing rascally rich and famous painter Julian Sklar, McKellen chows down on a meaty part that swings from acid-tongued bluster to tender vulnerability, often in the space of one or two lines of dialogue. Julian is an aging diva who won’t be tamed but needs to be loved, and he wants to remain relevant, somehow.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, and elegantly scripted by Ed Solomon, The Christophers peels back layers of real truth about aging while working, while being an artist, while being bisexual, among other qualities, and wraps it in a bright, suspenseful caper about a plot to swindle Julian.

The culprits are his own adult children, Barnaby and Sallie (James Corden and Baby Reindeer‘s Jessica Gunning, both well-cast). They’re trying to get their hands on “The Christophers,” a series of paintings that Julian never completed.

So they hire an art restorer, Lori (a dialed-in Michaela Coel), to forge his work, and secretly complete the paintings, which will be worth millions when they’re discovered — after Julian dies, if all goes according to Sallie and Barnaby’s plan.

Their familial conflict, played for laughs, captures the tension between creating art for art’s sake, for self-expression and catharsis, versus viewing art strictly as a commodity. Julian understands that, as a celebrity, he’s a commodity along with his art.

We meet him recording Cameo birthday greetings for fans, the scene of ring-lit McKellen tossing off bon mots into an iPhone, an amusingly incongruous sight in itself. Some artists might choose to fade away, but most, like Julian — be they painters, or filmmakers, or actors — want their work to stay relevant.

“That’s the thing, isn’t it? To last in the minds of others,” Julian tells Lori. Solomon’s script has wisdom and witticisms rolling off Julian’s tongue like water, and few actors could make the language sound as rich as McKellen.

Coel holds her own as scene partner and co-lead, with Lori giving as good as she gets, while gaining Julian’s trust as his new assistant. The deceptions and double-crosses mount, offset by sincere discussions about style and meaning in art, and consistent comic relief from McKellen, Gunning, and Corden.

One nice comedic touch is that Julian already distrusts Sallie and Barnaby before this particular plot is even hatched. The running gag catching us up on why he refers to his “heirs abhorrent” as buzzards builds to a hilarious visual punchline.

Soderbergh shrewdly uses the paintings, good and horrible, to advance a narrative that’s paced fluidly, set to a sprightly score by frequent collaborator David Holmes, and keeps revealing intriguing new facets to its two main characters.

It turns out there’s a heart-tugging love story behind “The Christophers.” While the film largely lets Julian off the hook for having been, apparently, a distant, or simply absent, father, it covers, in brief but vivid strokes, the same-sex romance that inspired his paintings.

Ultimately, it’s his art — and Lori’s — that tie the whole story together, visually completing the picture of this profusely satisfying film.

The Christophers (★★★★☆) is rated R, and playing in theaters nationwide. Visit fandango.com.